EViscerated: ICE Vehicles are More Efficient than EVs
Even Norway's "green" hydropower electricity can't save EVs from the Laws of Physics
Apr 21
•
Tuco's Child
and
Van Snyder
28
Part 1: Fossil Fuels Create 1 Trillion Computer Chips per Year
The most complex devices ever created by mankind depend on burning fossil fuels
Apr 7
•
Tuco's Child
and
Thomas J Shepstone
23
Wind Turbines and Microplastics
Bias and Reports: What is particularly noteworthy is that both political and economic forces tried to stop the as-yet-unpublished study by exerting…
Published on The Word Merchant
•
Apr 4
California Goes Off the Rails for Real!
This one has to be read to understand just how insane California has become as it continues to virtue signal by outsourcing emissions and giving Golden…
Published on Energy Security and Freedom
•
Apr 4
March 2024
Hail Marys and Shattered Dreams: An Avalanche of Solar Panels Coming Soon to a Landfill Near You
Hail No to recycling: not feasible nor economical
Mar 30
•
Tucos's Child
and
JF
26
Double Down Diversity Debacle: Woke Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
Least qualified, lowest competence, ESG, DEI, wind & solar, China
Mar 24
•
Tucos's Child
21
BlackRock "Sustainable ESG Funds" Secretly Invested in Fossil Fuel Development
Greenwash by the usual suspects - follow the money!
Mar 21
•
Tuco's Child
14
"EV euphoria is dead. Automakers are scaling back or delaying their electric vehicle plans"
EVisceration gains traction
Mar 16
•
Tuco's Child
14
EV Short Circuit: Gavin Newsom's Kalifornia Kibosh
California Mimics Germany's Teutonic Troubles with Rising Electricity Rates
Mar 13
•
Tuco's Child
15
Porsche EV Fire Sends Cargo Ship Down to Davy Jones' Locker
Culprit Discovery and Deep-Six for the VW Group (Again)
Mar 10
•
Tuco's Child
18
Redux! Obese EVs Generate Massive Plumes of Particulate Carcinogens
Overweight EVs Generate More Toxic Particulates than ICE Cars
Mar 5
•
Tucos's Child
8
James Bond Just Says No to EVs
Iconic Aston Martin draws the line
Mar 3
•
Tuco's Child
9
