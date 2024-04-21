Tucos's Child Newsletter

EViscerated: ICE Vehicles are More Efficient than EVs
Even Norway's "green" hydropower electricity can't save EVs from the Laws of Physics
  
Tuco's Child
 and 
Van Snyder
8
Part 1: Fossil Fuels Create 1 Trillion Computer Chips per Year
The most complex devices ever created by mankind depend on burning fossil fuels
  
Tuco's Child
 and 
Thomas J Shepstone
18
Wind Turbines and Microplastics
Bias and Reports: What is particularly noteworthy is that both political and economic forces tried to stop the as-yet-unpublished study by exerting…
Published on The Word Merchant  
California Goes Off the Rails for Real!
This one has to be read to understand just how insane California has become as it continues to virtue signal by outsourcing emissions and giving Golden…
Published on Energy Security and Freedom  

March 2024

Hail Marys and Shattered Dreams: An Avalanche of Solar Panels Coming Soon to a Landfill Near You
Hail No to recycling: not feasible nor economical
  
Tucos's Child
 and 
JF
23
Double Down Diversity Debacle: Woke Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
Least qualified, lowest competence, ESG, DEI, wind & solar, China
  
Tucos's Child
25
BlackRock "Sustainable ESG Funds" Secretly Invested in Fossil Fuel Development
Greenwash by the usual suspects - follow the money!
  
Tuco's Child
5
"EV euphoria is dead. Automakers are scaling back or delaying their electric vehicle plans"
EVisceration gains traction
  
Tuco's Child
7
EV Short Circuit: Gavin Newsom's Kalifornia Kibosh
California Mimics Germany's Teutonic Troubles with Rising Electricity Rates
  
Tuco's Child
10
Porsche EV Fire Sends Cargo Ship Down to Davy Jones' Locker
Culprit Discovery and Deep-Six for the VW Group (Again)
  
Tuco's Child
11
Redux! Obese EVs Generate Massive Plumes of Particulate Carcinogens
Overweight EVs Generate More Toxic Particulates than ICE Cars
  
Tucos's Child
3
James Bond Just Says No to EVs
Iconic Aston Martin draws the line
  
Tuco's Child
2
