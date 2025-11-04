Tuco's Child Newsletter

Tuco's Child Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
9h

Gavin 🤡 needs your regular income to fund his illegal alien voter base 😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
9h

National security is in grave danger as well as all the 99% that just live regular lives on regular income. Stu Turley (energy news beat) has been on this for at least a year. It’s really scary and sad to see a single Governor have this much influence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tucos's Child
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture