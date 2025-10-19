Tuco's Child Preface

Dear Readers, I was recently surprised to learn that tire dust from cars going down the road is the largest source of toxic pollution from cars and is the number one source of microplastics in the ocean. EVs are the worst offenders because they can weigh 1000 to 2000 lbs more than ICE cars to achieve a barely passable mileage range. This is because the energy density of Li batteries is very low compared to other fuels, per the previous article below:

No matter how much EV proponents would like the Laws of Physics to be different, no amount of magical thinking will change our current physical reality with regards to the conservation of matter and energy. The simple mechanics of increased carcinogenic particulate generation by EVs are described below, and in a following article.

A 2 minute Primer on Tires Creating Toxic Tire Dust

When a tire rolls down the road, the contact patch instantaneously sticks and unsticks to the road surface, and thus the tire wears via abrasion. The abraded rubber particles are then suspended in the air and are blown by air currents over large areas.

Tire adherence to the road, or traction, is largely influenced by rubber tire chemistry and materials, the weight of the car, tire temperatures, and the forces on the tire.

Softer stickier tire compounds wear faster and leave larger more gummy debris, while the more common harder higher mileage tire compounds wear more slowly, and generate vast plumes of finer particulates that comprise of carcinogenic compounds from the tire manufacturing process.

As mentioned, EVs can weigh 1,000 - 2000 lbs or more than ICE cars due to the batteries, and thus they wear out tires 20 to 50 % faster, and create more toxic tire dust than an ICE car. Fortunately, EVs are dying off, but we should be aware that every car creates toxic tire dust particles.

Particulate Pollution from Car Tires is 2,000 times Worse than that from Vehicle Exhaust Pipes, so zero EV Tailpipe Emissions will Make no Difference in Local Air Quality

Damian Carrington Environment editor, The Guardian

Almost 2,000 times more particle pollution is produced by tyre wear than is pumped out of the exhausts of modern cars, tests have shown.

Log bar graph from Emissions Analytics show massive contribution of tire particulates vs. tailpipe particulates. Tire particulates are more toxic than tailpipe gas and particle emissions.

The tyre particles pollute air, water and soil and contain a wide range of toxic organic compounds, including known carcinogens, the analysts say, suggesting tyre pollution could rapidly become a major issue for regulators.

Air pollution causes millions of early deaths a year globally. The requirement for better filters has meant particle emissions from tailpipes in developed countries are now much lower in new cars, with those in Europe far below the legal limit. However, the increasing weight of cars means more particles are being thrown off by tyres as they wear on the road.

The tests also revealed that tyres produce more than 1tn ultrafine particles for each kilometre driven, meaning particles smaller than 23 nanometres. These are also emitted from exhausts and are of special concern to health, as their size means they can enter organs via the bloodstream. Particles below 23nm are hard to measure and are not currently regulated in either the EU or US.

“Tyres are rapidly eclipsing the tailpipe as a major source of emissions from vehicles,” said Nick Molden, at Emissions Analytics, the leading independent emissions testing company that did the research. “Tailpipes are now so clean for pollutants that, if you were starting out afresh, you wouldn’t even bother regulating them.”

Molden said an initial estimate of tyre particle emissions prompted the new work. “We came to a bewildering amount of material being released into the environment – 300,000 tonnes of tyre rubber in the UK and US, just from cars and vans every year.”

There are currently no regulations on the wear rate of tyres and little regulation on the chemicals they contain. Emissions Analytics has now determined the chemicals present in 250 different types of tyres, which are usually made from synthetic rubber, derived from crude oil. “There are hundreds and hundreds of chemicals, many of which are carcinogenic,” Molden said. “When you multiply it by the total wear rates, you get to some very staggering figures as to what’s being released.”

The wear rate of different tyre brands varied substantially and the toxic chemical content varied even more, he said, showing low-cost changes were feasible to cut their environmental impact.

“You could do a lot by eliminating the most toxic tyres,” he said. “It’s not about stopping people driving, or having to invent completely different new tyres. If you could eliminate the worst half, and maybe bring them in line with the best in class, you can make a massive difference. But at the moment, there’s no regulatory tool, there’s no surveillance.”

The tests of tyre wear were done on 14 different brands using a Mercedes C-Class driven normally on the road, with some tested over their full lifetime. High-precision scales measured the weight lost by the tyres and a sampling system that collects particles behind the tyres while driving assessed the mass, number and size of particles, down to 6nm. The real-world exhaust emissions were measured across four petrol SUVs, the most popular new cars today, using models from 2019 and 2020.

Used tyres produced 36 milligrams of particles each kilometre, 1,850 times higher than the 0.02 mg/km average from the exhausts. A very aggressive – though legal – driving style sent particle emissions soaring, to 5,760 mg/km.

Far more small particles are produced by the tyres than large ones. This means that while the vast majority of the particles by number are small enough to become airborne and contribute to air pollution, these represent only 11% of the particles by weight. Nonetheless, tyres still produce hundreds of times more airborne particles by weight than the exhausts.

The average weight of all cars has been increasing. But there has been particular debate over whether battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which are heavier than conventional cars and can have greater wheel torque, may lead to more tyre particles being produced. Molden said it would depend on driving style, with gentle EV drivers producing fewer particles than fossil-fuelled cars driven badly, though on average he expected slightly higher tyre particles from BEVs.

Dr James Tate, at the University of Leeds’ Institute for Transport Studies in the UK, said the tyre test results were credible. “But it is very important to note that BEVs are becoming lighter very fast,” he said. “By 2024-25 we expect BEVs and [fossil-fuelled] city cars will have comparable weights. Only high-end, large BEVs with high capacity batteries will weigh more.”

Other recent research has suggested tyre particles are a major source of the microplastics polluting the oceans. A specific chemical used in tyres has been linked to salmon deaths in the US and California proposed a ban this month.

The fate of tire dust in our environment.

Innocent fun, but not great for your lungs.

