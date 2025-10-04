Above: California legacy oil provides the lion’s share of revenues for California cities, including Signal Hill, Long Beach, and Bakersfield. The oil revenues pay for essential services such as the police and garbage collection.

Ladies and Gents, apparently kindergarten and grade school are not over, especially in California. If you want to be King or Queen for a day, and put a hurt on the local oil and gas industry, California has just the reporting system for you, a part of anti-oil Senate Bill 1137 and Newsom’s Net-Zero war on oil.

We further note that as California oil production decreases, demand is filled mostly by imported oil. In fact, California plays an outsized role in the destruction of Amazon rainforests. About 66% of the oil exported from the Amazon rainforest goes to the United States, with the lion’s share (50%) of global Amazon oil exports going to California. The Gruesome Newsome details were covered here previously:

Senate bill 1137 has decreased California oil production, and prohibits the issuance of well permits and the construction and operation of new production facilities within a health protection zone (or HPZ) of 3,200 feet from a “sensitive receptor”.

The following article examines the “sensitive receptor” section of Senate Bill 1137, wherein a person can call-in an existing oil pump jack which affects their health, their view, smells bad, or is noisy, even though they bought a house nearby or chose to live nearby.

This article also touches upon the crushing $300 million dollar budget shortfall that the City of Long Beach faces due to Newsom’s anti-oil policies and Senate Bill 1137.

Newsom’s Tattle-Tale System to Stop the Oil & Gas Industry and the Demolition of the City of Long Beach Budget

History. In the 1890s, the small town of Los Angeles (population 50,000) began a transformation driven by the discovery and drilling of some of the most productive oil fields in history. By 1930, California was producing nearly one quarter of the world’s oil output, and its population had grown to 1.2 million. In the decades that followed, many wells closed, but even more opened, surrounded by urban and suburban growth. Machinery was camouflaged, loud noises were abated, methane pockets were vented, as residents learned to live side-by-side with oil production facilities. To this day, oil fields in the Los Angeles Basin remain very productive, and modern techniques have centralized operations into smaller areas or moved offshore. Gathered here are a few images of some of the sites and machinery still in use among the homes and an elite high school in Los Angeles. Source.

Venice Beach, CA 1952.

Signal Hill, Long Beach CA.

Beverly Hills High School, CA.

Signal Hill, Long Beach CA.

Don't Like the Fumes, View or the Noise? The Tattle Tale Bill, CA Senate Bill 1137

In September 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 1137 (SB1137) into law. SB1137 seeks to protect the public health of California’s frontline communities by introducing a 3,200-feet distance between residences, schools, playgrounds, hospitals, and nursing homes from an oil and gas production well. This bill prohibits the issuance of well permits and the construction and operation of new oil production facilities within this health protection zone, and it also establishes strict engineering controls to be implemented by existing operations within the zone.

A Karen How to Guide: Turn-in an Oil Pump Jack

Sensitive Receptor Identification Form:​ Use this online form to share input on places that may affect a sensitive receptor, as outlined in Senate Bill 1137.

Above: a screenshot from the Sensitive Receptor Narc Page.

With regards to a sensitive receptor type person, we do respect those with legitimate health issues that could be impacted by living near an oil extraction enterprise. However, it might be a good idea to move away if possible. Whatever the case, this reporting system is just another attempt to drive away the oil and gas industry in California, something of which Newsom has been quite effective at, to the detriment of many.

The Net-Zero Demolition of the City of Long Beach Budget: a $300 Million Shortfall

Grissom Island is one of four oil islands in Long Beach that provide revenues for the city. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The vibrant City of Long Beach CA depends on oil revenues to run it’s city and city services. Long Beach has long relied on oil revenue, but that stream is beginning to run dry.

According to a June 2024 report by City Auditor Laura Doud, the city is projected to lose 54% of its revenue from local oil production by 2035 — valued at between $278 million and $301 million — which could devastate its coffers.

Breakdown of the Long Beach City services that depend on oil revenue.

Due to Newsom’s Net-Zero campaign, the city is under mounting pressure to transition its economy away from a reliance on local oil production, which is set for a dramatic decline $300 million over the next 10 years, according to the City Auditor. Meanwhile, the city has $1 billion in outstanding coastal projects, from a deteriorating Naples Island seawall to costly upgrades at the Convention Center. Source.

There are no real other sources of income to meet this budget shortfall other than pandering to the State and Federal Government for “development money” and bailouts, which are only temporary stop gaps. Unfortunately, the Long Beach City Government has also adopted woke and DEI ideology via personell hires and cultural changes, which could put them out of favor for Federal funds.

Long Beach projected budget shortfall as a result of Gavin Newsom’s oil policies.

Conclusions

Newsom’s Net-Zero campaign and Senate Bill 1137 have had severe negative financial impacts on cities and municipalities throughout California. California is suffering from a big budget deficit, and once flush cities with balanced budgets such as Long Beach are now in debt and face budget shortfalls due to decreased oil revenues.

Long Beach

Long Beach

The Long Beach budget woes and the results of Newsom’s policies have been covered for some time now by the Long Beach Post and make for an interesting read.

Gavin Newsom’s Plan for Destruction

