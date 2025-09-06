Tuco's Child Newsletter

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
5hEdited

I was looking at the American Nuclear Society's September, 2025 issue of Nuclear News yesterday. A new use for CO2 is dry ice blasting is to clean dirty parts used in nuclear power plants - where residues from sandblasting, etc. would be harmful. https://cryo-restore.com/otherindustries/ The solid CO2 is blasted at the part to be cleaned instead of sand. Based on the photographs, this new process does a great job. No residues are left on the part because the CO2 sublimates on impact.

Steve
8h

Sort of the self licking ice cream cone! Get credits for sequestering CO2, which is used to produce more oil leading to more CO2 emissions. Is this the “circular economy” the left is pushing?

