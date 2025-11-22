Tuco’s Child Preface

Dear Readers, just when you thought the high-fever EV nightmare was over, after many tens of billions of dollars lost by automakers worldwide, one automaker salutes and stands alone on a sinking ship. Yes, it is iconic Porsche - still adhering to delirious EV mandates and Teutonic Green Fantasies that consumers want an electric Porsche instead of the iconic and glorious ICE flat-six powered 911 or other Porsche ICE vehicles.

Owning a Porsche is beyond the reach of most - and now more than ever due to price increases due to the huge engineering and retooling costs incurred by Porsche for factories to produce EVs that nobody wants.

Porsche has been in the humiliation position for awhile now, including a glorious maritime fiasco in which a Porsche Taycan EV caught fire and sank an entire cargo ship, per below:

Not to be outdone by simply wasting cash and sinking ships, Porsche blew wads on a demonstration production plant to produce “green” synthetic fuels off the coast of Spain using windmills and magic dust per the article below:

Given the above back-drop, a friend recently passed on the following article, edited for length and content below, that describes how Porsche insists on staying the course with EVs despite billions of Euros and thousands of jobs lost thus far.

New Giant Rolling Whale: Cayenne EV weighs a whopping 5,831 pounds (2,645 kilograms) without a driver. The battery alone weighs 1,322 lbs.

Porsche’s Catastrophic EVisceration: Prices go Up and Sales Crater

Adapted from AutoEvolution, Alex Oagana

Porsche is still adhering to an electrification strategy that assumes Porsche buyers desperately want an EV in every imaginable body style - even though their actual purchasing habits politely disagree, as reflected in ICE Porsche sales.

Spendy, Spendy. Due to the EV albatross, the 911 Carrera - a car once synonymous with ‘attainable exotic‘ - can now be specced at a price that would’ve bought you a Turbo not all that long ago, like about $150 K for the starter package.

The lame brain Macan EV, introduced as a mass-market lifeline to the Porsche badge, arrived with a sticker that suggests ‘mass-market‘ was a typo. The worst offender is the cargo ship sinking Taycan - Porsche’s “electric crown jewel”. Now ex-CEO Porsche Blume used the TA can as both a lighthouse and a battering ram for the brand’s EV transition, now many sit on dealer lots in numbers that whisper a truth the marketing department would never dare say aloud: the ICE Porsches are still the best sellers by far.

Porsche is currently caught between two identities: one is the Porsche that enthusiasts romanticize - light, sonorous, rear-driven, combustion-powered. The other is the Porsche that executives envision - electric, scalable, margin-optimized, and aimed at a future where legislation, not desire, dictates the powertrain.

The result is a lineup where the electric models are priced as if they’re already the dominant choice… even though the sales charts keep clearing their throat, loudly and repeatedly.

What makes this moment particularly strange is that Porsche has never been more profitable, more influential, or more confident in its own branding. But it achieved that position not through volume EV adoption or futuristic tech moonshots - it got there because its ICE models, the ones Brussels increasingly frowns upon, are still the heartbeat of the brand. The 911, Cayenne, and gas Macan (until recently) are still the quiet heroes keeping the entire EV strategy solvent.

So why the pricing frenzy? Why does everything from a Taycan to a Panamera now cost ‘one carefully optioned MacBook more‘ every year? Because Porsche has learned a brutal lesson from the luxury industry: High demand doesn’t justify high prices. High identity does.

And right now, Porsche is trying to fund tomorrow’s electric dreams with yesterday’s combustion-powered credibility. When EU regulations push harder, the brand leans further into EV development. When EV sales wobble, the pricing of ICE models quietly floats upward to compensate. It’s a financial feedback loop powered by regulatory anxiety and shareholder optimism.

Which leaves buyers - enthusiasts, loyalists, longtime Porsche families - staring at MSRP sheets that feel like they were generated by an AI trained on Sotheby’s auction results.

The EV Bet: A Porsche Double Down Debacle

Photo: Porsche AG

To understand Porsche’s current fixation on electrification, you have to imagine a boardroom where everyone agrees on one thing: The regulations are coming, whether the customers want them or not. And while other manufacturers panic-react with half-hearted hybrids or apologetic EVs that feel like they were designed by the intern, Porsche did something much more ambitious - and much riskier: it tried to future-proof the brand by force.

Enter the Taycan. The car that was supposed to be Porsche’s electric Moses, parting the lithium-ion seas and leading the faithful into a promised land of instant torque and silent heroics. And to be fair, the Taycan is a masterpiece of engineering. It drives like a 911 that spent a summer in a tech incubator. It charges quickly, handles brilliantly, and looks more expensive than it already is, which is quite an achievement.

But the Taycan also exposed a truth Porsche wasn’t prepared for: EV enthusiasm and EV purchasing are not the same thing. Everyone loved the idea of a Porsche EV. Fewer people loved the payments. Even fewer loved the range in winter. And the fewest of all loved watching depreciation hit a Taycan like gravity hits a piano.

Yet Porsche doubled down. Hard. Because in the post-Dieselgate landscape of German executive thought, being ahead of the regulatory curve isn’t just smart - it’s mandatory. Porsche couldn’t afford to be seen as the stubborn, combustion-loving relic while Audi, BMW, and Mercedes showed up to Brussels with a bouquet of zero-emission compliance charts.

So the company went all-in on a strategic blueprint that assumed three things. EV adoption would accelerate exponentially; prices of batteries and rare-earth materials would drop accordingly; EU legislators wouldn’t change direction midair.

All three of those assumptions aged like leftover seafood. EV growth slowed. Battery costs stayed annoyingly high. And Europe - so certain about a 2035 ICE ban - has been wobbling like a politician who just discovered what rural voters actually drive.

Still, Porsche pressed forward, expanding the Taycan lineup, preparing an electric Macan that somehow weighs more than a coastal village, quietly planning for an electric Cayenne that weighs even more, and sketching out the long-term possibility of a fully electric 911, since the hybrid one is already here. Because from Stuttgart’s perspective, hesitation is riskier than action.

If the future is electric, Porsche wants to own the desirable part of that future. If the future is hybrid, Porsche wants to appear as the brand that arrived early rather than reluctantly. And if the future reverses course entirely… well, there are enough accountants in the building to figure that out later.

Behind the scenes, former CEO Oliver Blume’s strategy was simple: Make Porsche the performance EV brand before anyone else even tries. Tesla can have the drag strip. Audi can have the corporate fleet. Mercedes can have the executive lounge. But Porsche? Porsche would own the fun part.

The problem is that enthusiasts didn’t sign up for this plan. They came to Porsche because it built emotional machines - cars that vibrate, resonate, inhale, and exhale. Cars that feel alive. And alive is not the adjective most people use when describing 2.6 tons of thermal management systems and torque vectoring algorithms.

Yet Porsche keeps building them. Because commitments were made. Factories retooled. Supplier contracts inked. Corporate direction set. And, crucially, because Porsche has convinced itself that it can electrify its identity without electrifying away its identity.

This reveals the core paradox of modern Porsche: It’s doing the right thing for tomorrow, even if tomorrow’s customers aren’t ready, and today’s customers are quietly wondering why their options menu now includes ‘battery pack cooling.’

Porsche EV Losses Increase Porsche ICE Car Prices

Photo: Porsche AG

The official line from Porsche remained a kind of glassy-eyed optimism: ‘We are committed to providing the highest quality products in a transitioning marketplace.’ Translation: EV development costs money, and you’re going to help pay for it.

This is the part Porsche will never say out loud. Developing a full EV ecosystem - from platforms to drivetrains to charging networks - is a financial supernova. Even for Porsche. Especially for Porsche, because Stuttgart doesn’t build cheap things, and Stuttgart sure as hell doesn’t want to build boring ones.

But the real kicker is that the EVs Porsche is building don’t yet sell in the volumes necessary to balance the sheet. EV adoption curves aren’t matching the projected slope lines on those shiny investor slides. Taycan demand cooled off. The electric Macan enters a market where consumers are having something of an existential crisis over range, charging, and depreciation. And the 911 - Porsche’s crown jewel - remains off-limits for full electrification because the company knows exactly what kind of brand suicide note that would be.

So, what’s the solution? Make combustion cars more expensive. Make the hybrid cars even more expensive. A Taycan with the exact same options and somewhat similar performance to a Panamera is around 50 to 70k cheaper. Why is that? To funnel revenue from the cars people actually want into the ones that regulators say they must eventually want.

It’s a cross-subsidy masquerading as product strategy. Porsche isn’t alone - BMW, Mercedes, Audi, they’re all doing some version of this - but Porsche is unique in one critical regard: its customers will pay it.

Not happily. Not loudly. But consistently. Which, mathematically, is even better.

Because Porsche understands something other brands forgot: Once someone decides they want a Porsche, they don’t compare prices to other cars. They compare prices to the idea of what a Porsche should cost. And if that idea shifts upward gradually enough, the customer’s perception shifts with it.

This is not a conspiracy. It’s not a scam. It’s a survival mechanism dressed in carbon fiber and wrapped in corporate optimism. Porsche wants to electrify its future - but it wants you, the loyal buyer, to electrify its balance sheet in the meantime.

And unless the EV projections take a very dramatic turn upward, this is going to continue. The creeping cost of admission into Porsche-hood will keep creeping, because Porsche can’t afford not to creep it.

We love classic air cooled 911s