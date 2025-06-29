Tuco's Child Newsletter

Tuco's Child Newsletter

User's avatar
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
2h

Right, agreed 💯.

Bukele speaks fluent common sense.

But those evil volcanoes produce plenty of CO2 from roasting limestone 😆

Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
2h

I love this story, seeing a country utilize its natural resources effectively while avoiding the net zero garbage. It strikes me that the carbon dioxide footprint is incidental to the availability of energy locally. This is the way it should be everywhere!

