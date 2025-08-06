Tuco's Child Newsletter

Tuco's Child Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Hager's avatar
Douglas Hager
12h

"the ever changing political chameleon".....Nailed it!

Love the humor and sarcasm. As the first comment here noted, all that you've chronicled is disturbing, although certainly not surprising.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tuco's Child
Pablo Hill's avatar
Pablo Hill
7h

The grand irony? California’s climate-warrior-in-chief built his career with help from the Getty oil fortune. His longtime business partner is a direct descendant of the Getty family—it was one of the most powerful names in petroleum history. While he publicly denounces fossil fuels and champions a green revolution, the policies he enacts are tightening the grip of legacy refiners, quietly steering the state toward a de facto monopoly. In California, climate virtue signaling is good politics—but oil money still pulls the strings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tuco's Child and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tucos's Child
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture