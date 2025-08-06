Above: Gavin Newsom railing against the evil oil and gas companies. Now he has reversed course.

Tuco’s Child Preface

California currently imports 75 % of it’s oil and gas needs despite having tremendous oil reserves. We previously spotlighted California’s dependence on foreign heavy crude oil due to Gavin Newsom’s anti-oil and gas policies, all in the name of Zero Carbon 2045.

California policies have largely curtailed the production of the CA heavy crude oil that CA refineries are designed to digest and process. Now CA imports the same type of heavy crude oil from South and Central America, as outlined in the previous Rainforest Oil article linked below.

Newsom, the ever changing political chameleon, winery owner, wine connoisseur and French Laundry aficionado, has recently gotten himself into another bind as the oil and gas industry continues to flee the once Golden State.

In the People’s Republic, brutal anti-oil regulations have prompted refineries to close across the state for years. Two major refineries are set to close in 2026, which could increase gas prices to as high as $8 per gallon, according to one estimate.

Dear Readers, can I interest you in a big beautiful oil refinery in California at a deep discount? For sale: the soon to be shuttered Valero refinery in Benicia, California, and now Gavin wants a buyer! Indeed, the California Energy Commission (CEC) is currently seeking buyers to stop the upcoming closure of the Valero refinery according to Reuters.

Please read on for more slick and oily details, ala Gavin himself!

Above: Valero refinery, a California dream for sale.

In a Reversal, Gavin Newsom is Kow-Towing to Big Bad Oil

Article below adopted from the Daily Caller and Others

From 20 Refineries to 7, Welcome to California

Valero announced on April 16, 2025 that it intends “to idle, restructure, or cease refining operations at Valero’s Benicia Refinery by the end of April 2026.” Patrick De Haan, a gasoline analyst, noted in an April 16 post to X that Valero’s announcement will leave only seven refineries in California by April 2026. For comparison, the state had 20 refineries as of 2000, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Newsom wrote to California Energy Commission (CEC) Vice Chair Siva Gunda on Monday to urge that Gunda and the CEC “redouble” their efforts to keep fuel refiners in the state on the heels of Valero’s announcement that it will be taking at least one of its California refineries offline by April 2026. In the letter, Newsom attempts to characterize the state’s dwindling refining presence as part of a wider national trend, but analysts have warned for years that California’s hostile regulatory environment is what is truly driving the fossil fuel industry’s retreat from the state.

Above: I am a millionaire and have a winery. Paul Pelosi stops by all the time. Unfortunately, Paul got too buzzed once and totaled his Porsche on the way to his lover’s house. He ran a stop sign and t-boned an illegal. But we covered it up, and everybody got paid.

From Scrambling and Pleading Gavin:

“I write to direct you to redouble the State’s efforts to work closely with refiners on short- and long-term planning, including through high-level, immediate engagement, to help ensure that Californians continue to have access to a safe, affordable and reliable supply of transportation fuels, and that refiners continue to see the value in serving the California market, even as demand for fossil fuels continues its gradual decline over the coming decades,” the letter states. “Further, I am directing you, as my Administration’s lead representative on this issue, to reinforce the State’s openness to a collaborative relationship and our firm belief that Californians can be protected from price spikes and refiners can profitably operate in California — a market where demand for gasoline will still exist for years to come.”

Above: Baby Gavin started his first wine store in SF, now he is an owner in a multi-million dollar winery in Napa. He currently lives in a bubble and burns plenty of fossil fuels to maintain his 1 % ‘er lifestyle.

California: A Tough Place to do Business

California’s “cap-and-trade” program, as well as its tax environment and push to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035, are frequently cited as examples of hostile regulation driving refineries out of the state. Meanwhile, Newsom and other California Democrats like Attorney General Rob Bonta have ripped the fossil fuel industry for years, often characterizing it as a malignant force in society or a collusive industry committed to misleading consumers. California has the highest average per-gallon price of gas at the pump of any state in the country, according to AAA gas price data. Meanwhile, California regulators have proposed to more deeply involve the state in the management of refineries, including the prospect of state-owned refineries. Andy Walz, president of Chevron Americas products, described California as a “tough place to do business” in August 2024 after his company decided to move its headquarters out of the state earlier that year. Walz specifically identified California’s “cap-and-trade” rules and the gas-powered car ban as specific headwinds that helped lead Chevron to its decision to move its center of gravity elsewhere. “For well over two decades now, politicians like Governor Newsom have hammered California’s conventional energy producers, both large and small, with excessive taxes, regulations, and threats of profit taking,” Tom Pyle, president of the American Energy Alliance, previously told the DCNF. “Many companies have already moved out of the state, along with hundreds of thousands of residents as a result of these and other harmful policies … like a cap on profit margins, that hurt consumers by making conventional energy investments uneconomic. These types of policies have outsourced jobs to other states and increased California’s reliance on oil and electricity imports — all with little or no environmental benefit.”

Slick Gavin Bonus Section

The winery co-founded by Gavin Newsom just bought a major Napa vineyard for $14.5 million

The wine company co-founded by Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco billionaire Gordon Getty just acquired a major Napa vineyard for $14.5 million.

Gavin Newsom Sipped Cabernet While Los Angeles Burned

The California governor attended a luxury wine-tasting during the recent riots

As riots engulfed Los Angeles and mobs vandalized public buildings, incinerated vehicles, and assaulted law enforcement officers, California governor Gavin Newsom was enjoying a swanky wine-tasting party in Napa Valley. The wine-tasting was held on the afternoon of June 7, 2025, at the Odette Estate Winery, which Newsom co-founded in 2011. Dubbed “Vineyard Vibes,” the event was a fundraiser for the PlumpJack Foundation, founded by Newsom’s sister, and featured “contemporary yet sophisticated” wines, live jazz music, and locally made pizza and smash burgers. “It’s the perfect kick-off to summer fun,” read promotional language. “The fete will take place on the Winery Crushpad, where we’ll gather for music, food, conversation, and delicious wine!”

Gavin’s Covid Dinner Selection at the French Laundry