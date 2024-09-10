Above: Beautiful highway in Washington.

Above: homeless amongst affluence in Seattle, post Antifa and BLM riots. Source: Liberation

EVs for the Impoverished

Dear Readers: everyday we are bombarded with stranger than fiction news regarding “green energy”, “global warming”, and EVs.

Sorting through all the absurdities takes time, so for your convenience, here I present a specially curated nugget.

In my ramblings and basura sorting, I recently identified an exotic niche EV curiosity: a Washington State program that promotes and subsidizes EVs for folks at or below poverty level, defined as a 4 person household that brings in less than $93,000/year, or per guidelines below:

Above: USA poverty guidelines from US Fed Register

Above: a rare Seattle day without rain, 2024.

The million dollar question: why does a person at the poverty level need an EV?

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that these less than fortunate people don't need or want an EV, but would instead better benefit from a reliable ICE car or hybrid that gets decent mileage, right?

Is the EVs for the Impoverished Program a ploy to get rid of EVs sitting moribund at dealerships with no takers?

Or perhaps the program is yet another example of white-guilt virtue signaling per this report: “Most US car owners would benefit from EV switch, but lowest-income Americans could be left behind: study”

Whatever the case, the hit to taxpayers is quite significant, as backed out of the data shown below.

Above: currently about 8 to 9 % of people in Washington State are at poverty level. Source: WA State Office of Financial Management

Note that Washington has a population of about 8 million people, and the above chart shows that almost 9 % of those people are at or below poverty level. This means that 640,000 people may be eligible for Impoverished EV Rebates.

Fortunately, for the WA taxpayers who are opening an artery for this debacle, they don't have to subsidize all 640,000 people in poverty with EV rebates, but rather are limited to 6,500 to 8,000 rebates that range from $2,500 to $9,000. This is still a heck of alot of cashola per below.

Worst case scenario is:

$9,000.00/rebate x 8000 rebates = $72 million dollars

A more realistic scenario could be let's say half of that, at $35 million dollars.

Whatever the case, the hit to taxpayers is quite significant, but for the true believers and other kookoos, money is no object with regards to saving the planet with EVs and windmills and solar panels.

Folks, you just can't make this stuff up. Read on at your leisure if you can bear it, and please comment.

WA State Poverty EV Rebates

EV Instant Rebates

The Washington State Department of Commerce’s EV Instant Rebates Program is now open. The program will be funded through June 2025 (or until all funds are used) and provide between 6,500 and 8,000 rebates. It focuses on supporting low-income residents and offer $2,500 to $9,000 off at the time of purchase or lease.

EV Poverty Rebate Amounts

New EVs

Purchase or 24-35 Month lease: $5,000

36 Month + lease: $9,000

Used EVs

Purchase or lease: $2,500

Is an EV right for me?

TC’s note: this is not a spoof

Driving an EV has many advantages compared to a traditional gas-powered car – like skipping the visits to a gas station! The cost of charging an EV is cheaper than filling up a gas tank, and EVs require less maintenance than gas powered cars (including no oil changes). An EV could be a great option for you. Learn more about driving an EV.

EVs keep saving you money with lower fuel prices and less vehicle maintenance.

EVs often deliver better performance and are more fun to drive than traditional vehicles, with quick acceleration and great handling.

EVs are more efficient – you will lower your carbon emissions by driving electric vehicles powered by Washington electricity that is made from 75% renewable energy.

Above: EV battery fire in Seattle. Source: KIRO 7 News Station

