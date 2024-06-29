Why Women Must Be Protected
Give a woman groceries, and she will make a meal.
Give a woman a house, and she will make a home.
Give a woman seed, and she will make life.
Women are physically weaker than most men, and therefore must be protected from physical abuse.
Womanhood is under assualt by deviant transexuals and feminists, and therefore must be shielded from this abuse.
Women need to stop voting for the party intent on destroying them.
It is a comforting feeling that someone should want to protect us women as a whole. Though we may be weaker physically than men, I think so many are mentally stronger than men! My father always said that my mother was stronger. Most men I know whose wives have died find a new partner quickly, they don't want to be alone, while most women I know remain single, including myself. Is that strength, or we just don't want to put up with the wrong man!!?
Who really needs protection are our children. They need protection and education to learn to discern for themselves. Critical thinking is missing, a weaker person can always out think a stronger person, they just have to have the skills to do so. (David and Goliath)
Our children are in need of protection through better education, parental guidance, and better interaction which actually means parents spending time with their kids, not staring into a cell phone 90% of the day!
Kids have never known who they are, or what they should be, puberty is a tough time. They need to find that guidance from their parents, from their church, from anything but a cell phone telling them who and what to be. Predators know how to hunt out their pray!
Oh - the addictions we have created without realizing it and it is hurting our children.