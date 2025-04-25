Above: NOAA data from GISP2 shows normal earth heating and cooling cycles. We are exiting the Little Ice Age and thus warming. This makes it difficult to decouple and study the effects of atmospheric CO₂ (420 ppm). Increasing CO₂ concentrations don’t necessarily cause warming.

Note from Tuco’s Child

Dear readers, sometimes a refresher is helpful and there is certain data that you may want in your back pocket, like the NOAA plot above from Peter Clack. We reported previously on the same heating-cooling cycles per the article below, describing some of the work of Jørgen Peder Steffensen, an appointed professor of glaciology at the highly respected Niels Bohr Institute:

In support of the same theme, we drop another plot below which you might find useful:

As shown, CO₂ is a trace gas in our atmosphere at about 0.04 %, or 4 molecules in 10,000 (about 420 ppm). Note the natural vs. “man-made” CO₂. For simplicity sake, water is excluded in the graphic above. Atmospheric water ranges from <0.1 % to about 4 % depending on elevation and/or proximity to the equator, and plays a dominant role in controlling earth temperatures.

Per above graphic, one might imagine that 420 ppm CO₂ is not a major contributor to global warming, especially when compared to the massive forces exerted by the sun, moon, earth orbit, volcanoes, tectonic shifts, or water in the ocean/land/ice caps/atmosphere. These subjects and the thermodynamic efficiency of carbon capture (10 % on a good day) were covered in this previous article:

Conclusions

There is a preponderance of data that supports normal cyclic warming and cooling of the earth. Unfortunately these data are commonly overshadowed by the man-made warming agenda as perpetuated by the climate industrial complex.

Tuco’s Child recommends a multitude of common sense scientific views found on alternative medias such as Substack and X. Some recommended X scientists and writers include:

Keep the faith!