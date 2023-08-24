Using ice core data from the EastGrip Greenland Ice Core Project, his team has determined that we exited the last ice age about 140 years ago, so the planet is going to warm up as part of it’s normal heating and cooling 10,000 year cycles.
Caveat is that there is no way to really determine the effect of human activity on normal cyclical global warming given the magnitude of the cycle and ABRUPT ups and downs of the temperature changes during a cycle, which is also the norm.
For example:
High-Resolution Greenland Ice Core Data Show Abrupt Climate Change Happens in Few Years
Video on the experiments and “temperature noise” in the data
Steffensen's views are misrepresented in your post
Like “rats inside the experiment,” Neils Bohr Institute glaciology professor Jorgen Peder Steffensen says of us humans when he considers the risks of a sudden reconfiguration of global circulation which could, among other things, cause long-term drying across America’s breadbasket states.
“That’s going to impact the entire world,” Steffensen cautions in recognizing that the 11,000 years of the interglacial period since the last ice age “has been unreasonably stable. And we don’t know why” or how long that stability may persist.
Steffensen, in exceptionally eloquent and straightforward language, acknowledges that models consistently point to a gradual global increase in temperatures as a result of the continue widespread combustion of fossil fuels and increased emissions of carbon dioxide. “But that’s assuming the climate plays nice,” he says.
“And we actually know from the ice cores that the climate does not play nice all the time.”
But he is concerned that human activities could be “tipping the climate into an intermediate period of climate changes….
https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2017/10/humans-experimenting-with-climates-playing-nice/