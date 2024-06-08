Above: I eat your lunch Plesident Blinken!

Introduction

Dear Readers, I was recently inspired by KT Lynn’s excellent article which discusses the decline of Germany in terms of the “Energiewende” or energy transition.

In reflection of KT’s article and special tribute to Tom Petty, I hereby present an update on energy and geopolitics, focusing on Germany, Russia, Russia, Russia, and Ukraine.

Putin's Masterstroke: Deep Six Fracking in Europe

Post German nuclear shutdown and Russia gas cut-off, ‘ol Europe could use 'ol fashioned shale hydrocarbons right about now, especially in Germany, where they have restarted coal plants and are burning wood pellets derived from European old growth forests and new growth USA forests; just trying to stay warm and power their floundering economy.

One article, outlining this historical debacle, is an easy read: “Fossil fools: how Germany’s fear of nuclear power put Putin in charge of Europe" and is a concierge class recommendation by yours truly.

Fracking is an important source of hydrocarbons worldwide and is a very important part of our economy and national energy security, despite what Plesident Blinken says.

In Europe, fracking is getting a second look because of the energy crisis brought on by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and closure of nuclear plants in Germany. Given the above, Europe has significant fracking resources or shale deposits depending on the country, and overall, Europe may have more potential shale hydrocarbon resources than the USA.

Resource Reports: EIA and USGS World Shale Resource Assessments

Unfortunately, it is generally more difficult to harvest hydrocarbons from shale in Europe vs. the wide open spaces in the USA. This is because of land ownership boundaries, mineral rights and regulations, and perhaps most importantly, the coordinated anti-fracking environmental groups. Many countries have banned fracking in Europe as a result of Green Lobbying. In yet another irony, Ukraine possesses has a lions-share of shale deposits in Europe. Perhaps # 3 in Europe.

Connecting the dots, Ukraine natural gas and European shale resources could put a big dent in Putin's natural gas sales, but alas, the Evil KGB Operative is already multiple chess moves ahead, as described in Russia’s silent shale gas victory in Ukraine.

Loaded with and Cooking with Gas: Ukraine’s Dniepr-Donets basin !

Above: juicy reserves in the Ukraine Dniepr-Donets basin.

The Putin Operation: Ban Fracking in Europe

Above: License to Kill (add Polonium)

For the last 20 years or so, Putin and Gazprom, in cahoots with perhaps the most corrupt official in modern German history, Gerhard Schroeder, who is or was on the Gazprom board, conducted a well funded campaign to co-opt European energy policy and bring Germany within the sphere of Putin's influence.

For many years the Russian Government and Gazprom surreptitiously funded the German Green Movements and have formed fake environmental organizations to promote natural gas and ban nuclear and fracking. They also funded and promoted politicians and organizations who were pro-Nordstream and anti-nuclear and fracking.

But the Russian’s greatest coup was having in office Schroeder and then Merkel, both the Kremlin’s Kanidates, and pro-Russia natural gas. We also note that ‘ol Hen Merkel was born in East Germany and speaks fluent Russian. How convenient.

Above: Putin has stooged many Greens over the years in an operation to ban fracking in Europe.

Above: Bromance with Gerhard $$

Above: I Love You Angela, You Old Cow, and you speak fluent Russian !

A Few Fabulous Fracking Footnotes

Russia’s Financial Support for Anti-Fracking Groups Is No Coincidence

Is Russia Funding Europe's Anti-fracking Green Protests?

Why Putin's Pal, Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder, Isn't On A Sanctions List

