Above: “to breathe or not to breathe, that is the question”.

Above: the brutal cost of inhaler use.

Tuco’s Child Preface

Academic researchers over the last 4 years or so have received lucrative funding to research “human-made global warming”. Sources of this funding include the Green New Deal, Inflation Reduction Act and other mysterious sources per DOGE.

During this period, and currently, academics have ignored the most basic laws of physics and thermodynamics and other inconveniences, and have published volumes of politicized research related to “human-made global warming”.

In my investigations, I discovered that the obscure niche of asthma inhaler global warming had taken on a life of its own, and had become a subject promoted by academics and the mainstream media worldwide.

A sampling:

In what follows, I will introduce and examine a “seminal” inhaler study from Stanford Medicine, and I will disprove the value of this research and reveal the negligible effect(s) of inhalers on “human-made global warming” using USA EPA data.

Caveat: I may use the term “human-made global warming” in my writings vs. “man-made global warming” so as not to offend men.

Fear Based Research: “Asthma Inhalers Cause Global Warming”

Here I examine an example of private and taxpayer money going to “global warming research” as published by Stanford’s Dr. J. Tirumalasetty, a board-certified allergist and immunologist at Stanford Health.

The article is entitled “Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Costs of Inhaler Devices in the US”, and was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Above: Dr. JT of Stanford medicine and author of “Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Costs of Inhaler Devices in the US”.

Distilled Results of the Inhaler Study

It is claimed that hydrofluorocarbon propellants (HFCs) used in metered dose inhalers (MDIs) are super greenhouse gases with a global warming potential hundreds to thousands of times more potent than CO2.

Dr. JT studied the use of metered dose inhalers containing hydrofluorocarbon propellants (HFCs) by Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

She/her calculated the CO2e (CO2 equivalent) emissions associated with the use and disposal of each metered-dose inhaler.

Dr. JT concluded that the inhalers from prescriptions filled out to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in 2022 resulted in an estimated 1.15 MMT (million metric tons) of CO2e emissions.

The 1.15 MMT is equivalent to 226,960 homes’ yearly electricity use.

Above: fabulous darling! Solid gold inhaler from Inhaler Tailor.

What follows are two examples of Occam’s Razor or two simple analyses of the inhaler issue by a pre-woke scientist, yours truly.

Basic arithmetic and USA EPA data reveals that inhalers contribute close to nil to so-called “global warming”.

Analysis 1 Conclusion: Medicare Inhaler Users Contribute Almost Nil to “Global Warming”

The USA EPA reports that USA greenhouse gas emissions totaled 6,343 MMT (million metric tons) of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) in 2022. Dr. JT estimated that 2022 Medicare and Medicaid inhalers contribute 1.15 MMT CO2e. Question: what is the fractional or percent amount that asthma inhalers contribute to the whole? Simple math: 1.15 MMT / 6,343 MMT x 100 = 0.018 % total contribution to 2022 CO2e.

Conclusion: Medicare and Medicaid asthma inhalers contribute an infinitesimal amount to “global warming” at 0.018 % CO2e

Analysis 2 Conclusion: All USA Inhaler Users Contribute Almost Nil to “Global Warming”

Lets take it a step further and use the EPA’s data to calculate the TOTAL USA asthma inhaler percent emissions in 2022, not just those from USA Medicare and Medicaid.

Using the EPA estimated total USA inhaler CO2e emissions of 2.54 MMT, I calculate the following:

Simple math: 2.54 MMT / 6,343 MMT x 100 = 0.040 % total contribution to USA 2022 CO2e.

Conclusion: All USA asthma inhalers contribute an infinitesimal amount to “global warming” at 0.040 % CO2e

Final Thought and a Question

Given how people suffer from asthma and the almost immeasurable amount metered dose inhalers (MDI) contribute to “human-made global warming”, why scare and make people to give up the effective and less costly MDIs for less effective powdered inhalers?

Bonus Media

Above: https://www.compoundchem.com/2014/11/25/asthma/

Above: a solid gold inhaler in a rainforest hardwood presentation box can be yours from The Inhaler Tailor.

