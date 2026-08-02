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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1d

Excellent analysis. Another question to consider is, "How does a greenhouse function?" The transparent panes allow the sun's energy to enter. However, the panes prevent mixing with the adjacent atmosphere and limit the escaoe of the water vapor that is produced when the sun's energy vaporizes the water inside the greenhouse. As a result, the temperature inside the greenhouse rises. The water vapor concentration rises inside the greenhouse. Carbon dioxide in our atmosphere does not possess the capabilities of a greenhouse. My conclusion is the claims regarding carbon dioxide are not scientific - the claims regarding carbon dioxide are propaganda.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1d

Great discussion. This will be beyond the capability of many to understand. Those people need to just accept the conclusions of real science and reject the fake science and charlatans promoting the climate cult. This is the challenge. We need to stop funding the climatocatastrophists funding for studies with predetermined conclusions supportive of climate cult ideals.

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