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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1d

While watching the NASA Artemis II mission unfold, I investigated the tradeoff between hydrogen fuel cells and solar panels while thinking about the Apollo 13 mission. However, for long-term human habitation on the Moon, nothing beats nuclear power.

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Nathan Woodard's avatar
Nathan Woodard
1dEdited

Great Essay! Thanks. I focused a huge portion of my career, as an applied physicist, on advancing technology for grid scale energy storage--to help enable wind and solar. Even in 2004 we knew that wind and solar cannot scale without massive grid-layer energy storage that still does not exist. As an industry insider I knew of this problem with wind and solar--and the issue of grid instability--twenty years before it entered the public discussion. We ALL knew! As far as I can tell the claim that wind and solar are cheaper is supported only by (i) monetizing all externalities and social costs that support the case, and (ii) ignoring all externalities and social costs that tilt against it. But there is so much bullshit coming out of academia and think tanks that it would take an entire academic career to get to the ground truth. With China burning coal to build solar panels that they dump on the market at a loss, who among us can tell me the fully loaded cash, human and environmental cost of a solar panel?

What kills me is that even if we grant climate alarmists complete credibility, and even if we assume their worst case models are all correct, the path we have taken has been a disaster. We shut down manufacturing and energy production while increasing our consumption of goods and hydrocarbons. We have damaged and destroyed communities, increased net harm to the overall global environment and climate, and made the world and geopolitics far more dangerous and unstable. Meanwhile the pitiless math of Keynesian economists and central bankers holds that all ships rise if we follow their models, while in fact their trade and monetary policies accelerate the rich-poor gap that they themselves decry. When half the country decides it has had enough, they are accused of fascism, when in fact they are justly frustrated populists and patriots. The whole thing is a complete disgrace.

And while the Middle East erupts, the same influencers who shut down nuclear power, oil drilling, and natural gas production are now telling us that the war in Iran proves the case for wind and solar. I'm out.

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