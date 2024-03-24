Identity politics: how do ya like me now ?

Tuco’s Child Preface

David Blackmon recently published an article entitled: “Thursday's Energy Absurdity: Biden's Department of the Interior Doubles Down on Epic Fail, Again” featuring the destructive policies of Deb Haaland, the catatonic and clueless Interior Secretary.

The danger to our country cannot be overstated, as Haaland has been the rubber stamp for many of the disasterous environmental policies of the Biden administration, which weaken our country on multiple levels and ultimately damages the environment vs. aiding it.

David’s article inspired me to update an expose on Deb Haaland as follows:

Double Down Diversity Debacle: Woke Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

Deb Haaland “leads” the Department of the Interior, critically overseeing:

A. 480 million acres of public land

B. 700 million acres of sub-surface minerals

C. 1.7 billion acres of the outer continental shelf

D. 70,000 people in approximately 2,400 locations

So what are the policies and priorities of Haaland’s Interior Department?

Like a spoof or SNL sketch, the Interior Department prioritizes DEI, ESG, and “climate justice” over common sense managing of our critical USA resources. Folks, you can’t make this stuff up, it is not a spoof:

Interior Department Goals

Promote Climate -Resilient Lands, Waters, and Cultural Resources

Advance Climate Equity

Transition to a Resilient Clean Energy Economy

Support Tribal and Insular Community Resilience

Enhance Climate Literacy

Bolster Climate Resilience in the Management of Sites, Facilities and Supply of Products and Services

Now brace yourselves for this quote directly from the Interior Department

“As the climate crisis disproportionately affects underserved communities, the Department of the Interior is supporting the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to tackle the climate crisis and put environmental justice at the center of its mission. Because decision-making often overlooks the disparate and cumulative impacts of the climate crisis on Black and brown communities, we are charting a new and better course —listening and learning from affected communities — as part of a whole-of-government approach to address the climate crisis.”

Per the above quote, wasteful Department of the Interior projects include:

Interior Department Proposes Second Offshore Wind Sale in Gulf of Mexico

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $120 Million from President’s Investing in America Agenda to Enhance Climate Resilience in Tribal Communities

Expansion of solar projects on an additional 22.2 million acres of western public lands, per in depth article below -

But not to fret, Debbie Does DC and Brings Indigenous Style to the Capitol

From Vogue: At today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, meaningful fashion choices abounded. Both Harris and first lady Jill Biden wore American designers; Harris also championed designers of color in a Christopher John Rogers design and pearls by Wilfredo Rosado. In the same spirit, President Biden’s nominee for interior secretary, Deb Haaland, also brought her own fashion flair to the event. Haaland, who is Indigenous from the Laguna Pueblo tribe and the first Native American to serve in a cabinet, wore a traditional ribbon skirt by Aiukli Designs that represented her Native culture.

Vapid, but you got style !

Qualified for the job, right ?

Unfortunately for the USA, Deb Haaland is the least accomplished cabinet pick of any administration in history, but importantly met the Biden job requirements:

1. Not a white guy, check.

2. Female, check.

3. Minority, check.

4. Member of minority group beat down by white man, check.

5. Clueless, unqualified, won’t challenge marching orders, check.

6. Environmental kray-kray, no engineering or science background, check.

Hair smells good, check!

Pro-China Deb Kneecapping the USA

In a humiliating debacle and exposure of her lack of competance, Green New Deal Deb acknowledged that a transition to electric vehicles increases America's reliance on China, an admission that comes as the Biden administration kills domestic mines that would produce the materials in the USA.

I rike Deb, she nice rady: 谢谢你帮助我们去特洛伊他美国 (see Google translator)

During a recent House Appropriations Committee hearing, Pennsylvania Republican congressman Guy Reschenthaler grilled U.S. SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR Deb Haaland on China's dominance of the green energy supply chain.

The communist nation, Reschenthaler noted, controls the majority of the world's "rare earth elements," which are needed to produce electric vehicle batteries and other crucial components. "By deductive reasoning, that would mean that electric vehicles and renewables deepen our reliance on China, correct?" the Republican asked. "Yes, OK," Haaland responded.

'Yes, OK,' interior secretary Deb Haaland concedes when pressed on Chinese control of electric vehicle minerals.

While acknowledging the damage to our economy and national security, Haaland has nonetheless moved to curb U.S. mining projects that would ease China's grip on electric vehicle minerals. In January, for example, Haaland issued a 20-year mining ban in a Minnesota area that holds 95 percent of the nation's nickel reserves and 88 percent of its cobalt, both of which are key parts of the green energy supply chain. That decision, Republicans said, kneecapped America's ability to compete with China on strategic minerals, something Biden has long promised to achieve.

No Joshing Classic: Josh Hawley beatdown of catatonic Haaland - close our mines, enable China dominance, suppress oil and gas development

Anti Oil and Gas Deb and a small conflict of interest:

From AP

Haaland decided to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years on the outskirts of Chaco Culture National Historical Park — an area considered sacred by some Native American communities.

And The Beat Goes On…