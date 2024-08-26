Above: Oil extraction operation in the Amazon rainforest. Source: NBC.

California plays an outsized role in the destruction of Amazon rainforests. About 66% of the oil exported from the Amazon rainforest goes to the United States, with the lion’s share (50%) of global Amazon oil exports going to California. On average, 1 in 9 gallons pumped in California is derived from the Amazon. Everything from airports, to delivery trucks, and gas stations run on Amazonian crude oil. But the price of powering the “Golden State” is high – and Indigenous communities halfway across the world are footing the bill.

Source: Stand.earth

Newsom’s Warped World: Amazon Biodiversity and the California Economy Be Damned

Gavin Newsom’s policies, in the name of Zero Carbon 2045, have curtailed much of the production of CA heavy crude oil that CA refineries are designed to digest and process. As shown below, foreign oil sources for California have increased to about 61 %, while California and Alaska local supply sources have decreased to 23 % :

Cali oil production goes down, Amazon oil imports go up. Source: California Energy Commision.

Because of the ass-backwards Newsom regulations, CA imports increasing amounts of heavy crude oil from Ecuador and the Amazon region, making California the biggest consumer of oil extracted from the Ecuadorian rainforest. Currently, between 1 in 7 to about 1 in 9 gallons of gas pumped in California comes from Amazon rainforest crude. Rainforest oil consumption is increasing every year as Newsom curtails California crude oil production with more regulations and Kooky Senate Bills such as 1137, which prohibits the issuance of well permits and the construction and operation of new production facilities within a health protection zone (or HPZ) of 3,200 feet from a “sensitive receptor”.

But that is just an appetizer, in yet another People’s Republic Stunner, this was recently announced:

An excerpt:

‘Californians Deserve a Strategic Transition Away from Petroleum Transportation Fuels’

Just as Chevron Oil company announced that it is moving its headquarters to Houston Texas from San Ramon California, California Energy Commission regulators announced proposed government controls of the petroleum industry, ostensibly in order to combat future energy price surges, according to a report released August 1, 2024 by the California Energy Commision (CEC).

Despite California’s radical and very accelerated green agenda which does not include oil and gas as fuels, the CEC fully expects some of California’s nine oil refineries to be shuttered due to falling demand, which would give the remaining refineries increased pricing power and raise the possibility of a surge in gas prices, the study said.

Which refinery is next to close? California refineries open, idle and closed

Open =16

Idle = 3

Closed = 29

Source: California Energy Commision

Senate Bills such as 1137 also lead to the closing of oil wells and thus curtailment of oil production as it becomes too expensive with little profit. For those interested, there are approximataly 30,000 idle oil wells in CA, and that number is expected to continue to increase, mostly hurting local economies and increasing job lay-offs in the oil industry, as well as supporting retail outlets.

More Economic Blows to Californians and California Municipalities

Above: view of Long Beach, California, a desireable place to live and work……but Newsom’s crusade against oil threatens it’s revenue foundation.

California has sustained substantial economic blows due to Newsom’s anti-oil crusade, and that includes loss of jobs, supporting retail businesses, and the demolition of city and county budgets due to the lost oil revenues. One example is Long Beach, California, a now vibrant city, but it’s future may be in dire straights due to oil production cutbacks, regulations and oil field closures. This situation was recently reported in the Long Beach Post article: Long Beach stands to lose $301M in oil proceeds over the next decade, audit shows.

To quote:

“Long Beach will lose hundreds of millions in revenue from crude oil and gas production by 2035, a severe hit that will impact everything from public safety to mental health to maintenance and recreation along the coast, a new audit shows.”

So how will Long Beach make up the shortfall? New taxes of course!

Amazon Crude Oil Consumption in California:

“You Want to Go on Vacation or Not?”

Lets go on a Hawaiian vacation. No problem, we got the rainforest fuel!

So What is the Fate of all that Refined Amazon Crude Oil in Cali?

123 MILLION GALLONS of jet fuel from the Amazon rainforest was consumed by major airlines at LAX and SFO in 2020. The Top airlines are American Airlines, Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska Airlines.

13 MILLION GALLONS of diesel from the Amazon rainforest was consumed by food and beverage delivery services in 2020. The top companies are Pepsi, Sysco, U.S. Foods, Reyes Holdings, and UNFI.

39 MILLION GALLONS of diesel from the Amazon rainforest was consumed by parcel delivery services in 2020. The top companies are Amazon.com, UPS, and FedEx.

43 MILLION GALLONS of diesel and gasoline from the Amazon rainforest was consumed by major supermarkets for their fleets and retail fuel stations in 2020. The top supermarkets are Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Albertsons/Safeway.

1.9 BILLION GALLONS of gas and diesel from the Amazon rainforest was sold by major oil companies in California in 2019. The top retailers include Arco, Chevron, Shell, 76 (Phillips 66), and Valero. Unbranded gas is the largest share of gas sold in the state, illustrating that real change will require state action to reduce gasoline consumption, not just actions by brands.

Source: Amazon Watch

Destroying California’s Economy Along the Way

“Net-Zero 2045 brought to you by Newsom and BlackRock”

Source: Governer Gavin Newsom

