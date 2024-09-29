Above: everybody needs a mobile EV fire containment system, or Electric Vehicle Containment Unit (EVCU). Remember, be safe and wear a mask.

Dear Readers: just when we thought we had heard it all, more stranger than fiction news arises regarding “green energy”, “global warming”, and EVs.

Always on the lookout, we reported on EV subsidies for the impoverished citizens in Washington State, and the many 10s of millions of taxpayer dollars available for those suffering the most:

More nu & fabu recently came accross the USS Enterprise radar screen, apparently emerging from an infinite universe of quantum entangled EV clusters and absurdities.

The latest involves a new must have mobile fire containment unit to deal with the wild uptick in roadside and at home EV conflagarations, as previously torched upon in the titillating tome:

So without further distraction, we unveil the very capitalist and terribly terrific mobile EV fire containment system from Fire Containers Ltd – creators of the Electric Vehicle Containment Unit (EVCU) – patent protected in 150 countries.

To quote:

We have designed and developed the world’s first patent protected Electric Vehicle Containment Unit (EVCU) with a built-in water supply which recirculates water for continual cooling and fire suppression even during transit.

The main difference between the EVCU and other solutions is this is not a submersion unit as major vehicle manufacturers state their batteries should NOT be submerged in water as this can initiate or accelerate thermal runaway. In addition, submersion tactics creates huge amounts of contaminated water. The EVCU utilises the principal of water turning to steam (expansion ratio) to suppress fire development around the vehicle or to continually cool battery compartments to help prevent thermal runaway from developing within the battery compartment.

Above: another satisfied customer, EV contained, safe and sound.

A picture or a video tells a million words, so I will step aside and let you watch this exciting EVCU video: