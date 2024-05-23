Everyone’s making a big deal about truckers uniting and the possibility that they may stop driving into New York City because of a corrupt court ruling or whatever.

But I’m not worried.

Why should I be? Truckers don’t do anything for me. They just get in my way when I’m driving down to Florida to escape the hellscape that is my native New York. Get out of my way! I bet they all want to date me.

No, truckers don’t do anything for me. I don’t get anything from Amazon and I get all my food from grocery stores, not truckers. This is a very important point.

Truckers just drive around all day polluting the atmosphere and making horrible noises. They don’t do ANYTHING!

So, no I’m not afraid if they stop “working”. It would make my life so much easier!

Also, don’t forget I chased Amazon out of NYC because they offered jobs to voters who I wanted to keep on welfare. This was an important victory !

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Celebrated Amazon Pulling Out of New York––But the Governor Says It Cost the City 25,000 Jobs

