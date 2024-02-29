This is a Puff Piece about Puffys

The sportswear companies Patagucci and North Farce claim to be sustainable, renewable, back to nature and espouse plenty warm and fuzzy virtue signaling, and yet every product they make and sell is based on organic chemical synthesis and industrial synthetic polymer chemistry, which is “unsustainable” as the Green Goes. Most of the products comprise polyester, nylon, and polyurethane, all bona fide Better Living Through Chemistry Miracle Polymers.

The good ‘ol days…. and now:

Above: sad eskimo kid suffering from global warming but dressed in $2000.00 worth of synthetic polymer clothing and boots.

The Beautiful People wear sustainable North Farce Gucci Gear too.

No guilt, no clue: break out the Fossil Fuel Gear and get back to nature.

Polyester plant in China powered by coal.

Make 2 dollah per day for you have fun

Get Rucky with a Puffy

Hot Water: Cutting into North Face Profits, Time to Lawyer Up!

And… the winner of the North Farce Fossil Fuel Beatdown Reality Award is Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Oil and Gas , who thanks North Farce for being such a great customer of the oil and gas industry

Last but not least, welcome to the Khemist’s Korner Bonus Content

As a chemist I tend to look at the everyday world in terms of energy flow and where stuff actually comes from. I won’t bore the reader with too many technicalities and chemical equations, but rather I share the following simple way to look at processes, including the manufacturing of Patagucci Puffys: