Spring Redux - Patagonia & North Face: Better Living Through Fossil Fuels
Status Virtue Signaling Meets Fossil Fools and Organic Chemistry
This is a Puff Piece about Puffys
The sportswear companies Patagucci and North Farce claim to be sustainable, renewable, back to nature and espouse plenty warm and fuzzy virtue signaling, and yet every product they make and sell is based on organic chemical synthesis and industrial synthetic polymer chemistry, which is “unsustainable” as the Green Goes. Most of the products comprise polyester, nylon, and polyurethane, all bona fide Better Living Through Chemistry Miracle Polymers.
The good ‘ol days…. and now:
Above: sad eskimo kid suffering from global warming but dressed in $2000.00 worth of synthetic polymer clothing and boots.
The Beautiful People wear sustainable North Farce Gucci Gear too.
No guilt, no clue: break out the Fossil Fuel Gear and get back to nature.
Polyester plant in China powered by coal.
Make 2 dollah per day for you have fun
Get Rucky with a Puffy
Hot Water: Cutting into North Face Profits, Time to Lawyer Up!
And… the winner of the North Farce Fossil Fuel Beatdown Reality Award is Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Oil and Gas , who thanks North Farce for being such a great customer of the oil and gas industry
Last but not least, welcome to the Khemist’s Korner Bonus Content
As a chemist I tend to look at the everyday world in terms of energy flow and where stuff actually comes from. I won’t bore the reader with too many technicalities and chemical equations, but rather I share the following simple way to look at processes, including the manufacturing of Patagucci Puffys:
A ball is pushed uphill and an item is manufactured, like a Patagucci, and this is a non-spontaneous process: it won't happen without energy input. By using energy, we order our world, power stuff and create materials and products and pruffy jackets. We also hope to maximize useful work (efficiency), and waste heat byproduct is created.
A ball is at rest. Equilibrium. Nothing happens.
A ball rolls downhill. Spontaneous, but may need a kick in the arse to get going (catalyst), like when you spark-off and burn a gallon of gas. Typically involves a release of potential energy, and many times something gets oxidized, and disorder and heat is created. Hopefully we do useful and efficient work burning fuel!
Thanks for reading Tucos's Cild Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Love this. Anyone buying into their hypocritical green climate crap is a total tool. I have no North Farce stuff. I do have some Patagucci, bought at least 15 years ago. From what I have seen of them recently, there is lower quality and higher price. But you know, “they care about carbon”, so they are just wonderful. Pathetic. Thanks for calling them out.