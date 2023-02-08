Tuco’s Child Preface

The negatives and environmental impacts associated with wind power are just starting to be understood. Unfortunately, governments worldwide and corporations have committed to wind power via multi-billion dollar investments.

Large-scale wind farms can increase or decrease local wind speed, increase ground temperatures (up to 0.5 degrees C), and increase water evaporation, thus impacting the the local climate and ecosystems and beyond. These effects can cancel out any so called benefits derived from creating electricity via wind power vs. fossil fuels according to one study. The long term effects of wind power on the local ecosystems, insects, flora and fauna are generally negative, from the ground and into the air (ex. birds). Adaptation of wind power worldwide will likely have a definitive cancellation effect on global warming initiatives due to air heating and circulation.

One Harvard study discusses a +0.24 C increase in local temperatures and the neutralization of wind power “benefits” if widely adopted in the USA:

Climatic Impacts of Wind Power

Lee M. Miller, David W. Keith, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA. Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA

Wind power reduces emissions while causing climatic impacts such as warmer temperatures

Warming effect strongest at night when temperatures increase with height

Nighttime warming effect observed at 28 operational US wind farms

Wind's warming can exceed avoided warming from reduced emissions for a century

In another seminal study , a wind farm in Texas was shown to increase temperatures by up to +0.5 C:

Diurnal and seasonal variations of wind farm impacts on land surface temperature over western Texas

The Un-Scientific American picked up on this as well: