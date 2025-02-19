Updated: 11:25 PM PST Feb 18, 2025

MOSS LANDING, Calif. —

The County of Monterey has sent out an alert to residents that smoke was seen coming from the Moss Landing area on Tuesday evening. North Monterey County firefighters say that a group of batteries smoldered and reignited.

The alert sent at around 8:40 p.m. reads, "Light smoke observed at Vistra Battery Facility North County Fire is on scene investigating what appears to be smoke coming from the previously burned area within the Vistra Moss Landing lithium-ion battery facility."

A second alert was sent at 10 p.m. saying that public safety agencies are in unified command due to the light smoke. Community air particulate matter and metals monitoring is currently ongoing.

"Out of an abundance of caution, safety agencies urge residents to close windows and doors overnight. Updates will be forthcoming," said the county.

Chief Juan Mendoza with North Monterey County Fire says that a group of batteries reignited. The new fire is burning in the part of the facility that burned earlier in the year and has not gotten into the undamaged area.

The new fire is considerably smaller than the one in January.

This fire comes a little over a month after the Vista battery facility first caught fire in the year resulting in over 70% of the facility being destroyed.