Above: EPA agents are armed and ready to dole out some environmental justice.

Tuco’s Child Preface

Dear Readers, we certainly live in interesting times. The EPA has recently been in the spotlight due to revelations of fraud, waste and abuse involving taxpayer money funneled to non-profits and so-called NGOs amongst other things. There have been a great number of reports about this in the media including a recent piece found at RealClear Investigations and another article authored by environMENTAL, entitled: Sunlight: The Best Disinfectant.

Your taxpayer dollars at work: EPA bureaucrats (EPA Law Enforcement) are armed up and ready to give big tickets, kick-down doors and deliver environmental justice. This is another part of the greater militarization of US government agencies according to openthebooks.com, who now have their own Substack.

In this updated report we spotlight yet another example of questionable EPA funding that involves hiring more EPA agents and equipping them with tactical gear, night vision, guns and ammo, and even 30 mm anti-tank shells.

Above: EPA agents and other US Government entities are armed and ready.

The EPA SEAL Teams: Millions of Taxpayer Dollars Spent on Arming the EPA

Crime might not pay, but equipping a team to investigate environmental crimes costs a pretty penny. Disclosed EPA spending shows the agency is stocking up on ammunition, guns, night vision devices, airborne radar, “tactical sets,” and personal armor.

Above: lots of taxpayer funded Tier 1 goodies !

As highlighted in the OpenTheBooks Militarization of the U.S. Executive Agencies report, like many federal agencies, the EPA has its own law enforcement division. Between 2018-2022 EPA spent $618,602 on items categorized as “Small Arms” or “Small Arms Ammunition.”

Here is a detailed sampling of EPA tactical spending :

• $389,502 for “ammunition” of various sizes including 30 mm shells

• $105,208 was spent on “armor, personal”

• $34,023 went to “optical sighting and ranging equipment”

• $26,273 was spent on “specialized ammunition handling and servicing equipment”

• $26,726 went to “night vision equipment”

• $124,676 on “security vehicle” transportation

• $70,201 on “tactical sets, kits, and outfits”

Above: an EPA special agent.

Arming the EPA, Bullet Points (pun)

The EPA has a law enforcement arm responsible for bringing “environmental criminals” to justice. In FY 2023 appropriations for the Criminal Enforcement Program were $70.7 million. This spending does not include EPA’s Office of Homeland Security. Originally set up in response to 9/11, EPA documents state the office’s mandate has since expanded “and several areas (e.g., climate, natural disasters) now involve engagement from the broader national security community.” EPA budgeted $89 million for Homeland Security activities in FY 2023. If the EPA legal team was a private law firm, then it would currently rank as the 34th largest law firm in America with 1,022 “general attorneys” (and one “patent attorney”) in FY 2022. Last year this crew collectively received $157,267,047 in compensation ! The EPA’s regulatory mandate and budget have been expanding considerably. Examples include: American Rescue Plan of 2021: $100 million Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021: $60 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 “Environmental justice” has been an agency priority since the 1990s, but accelerated under the Biden administration due to new executive orders, including a new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, and billions of dollars in new funding to direct towards environmental justice-related goals. Too much cash to audit! In 2023 the EPA’s own Inspector General said in a Congressional hearing that the agency had so much new funding that it could not be properly audited. The $41.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, set to begin spending in fiscal year 2023, did not include any funds for oversight activities. The EPA announced a “hiring spree” in 2021, bringing staffing levels to over 15,000 from about 14,700. The 2024 the EPA’s budget proposal asks for over 17,000 full-time equivalent staff. Average EPA salary in FY 2022 was $124,252, with a total compensation for all 15,043 employees of $1.9 billion. Forty EPA staffers are under schedule 42, a designation for scientists and other research professionals that helps boost pay. The six highest paid EPA employees are schedule 42 employees, each making $250,000 in FY 2022. The EPA Administrator Michael Regan took home $183,100 that same year.

Dearming the EPA

Progress has been made to defund the EPA “SEAL Teams” via the “Palmer Amendment”, which bans the ongoing weaponization of the EPA and arming agents.

The good news is that the Palmer Amendment was adopted by voice per Republican Cloakroom:

AMENDMENT TO H.R. 4821, AS REPORTED OFFERED BY MR. PALMER OF ALABAMA At the end of the bill (before the short title), insert the following: 1 2 3 4 SEC. ll. None of the funds made available by this Act may be used by the Environmental Protection Agency to carry out the powers granted under section 3063 of title 18, United States Code.

