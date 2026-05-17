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Van Snyder's avatar
Van Snyder
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Environists (no mental in the middle) tell us that hydrogen produced by electrolysis from solar panels and windmills is the savior. Hydrogen is difficult to transport and store. It leaks through all metals, embrittling them on the way. A hydrogen pipeline must be three times larger than a methane pipeline to deliver the same power. The end-to-end efficiency of today's hydrogen systems, from solar panels to pipelines to fuel cells in your virtue-signaling Toyota Mirai, is about 22%. It's far more dangerous than methane. The explosive range is 4-96% in air, compared to methane's 46-54%.

We will need hydrocarbons indefinitely, unless somebody has secret blueprints for airplanes and ships that don't need them. Mined ones will be depleted eventually, and become too valuable as chemical feedstock to burn them. When that ton of bricks hits us, we can make hydrocarbons using CO2 extracted from seawater (where its concentration is 140 times greater than in the atmosphere) using bipolar membrane electrodialysis and hydrogen separated from water, combined by the Fischer-Tropsch process. The most energy-efficient way to obtain hydrogen (that I know of) is the thermochemical copper-chlorine process that needs heat, ironically, at exactly the core temperature of a nuclear reactor. Much more efficient than using the heat to make steam, then electricity, then electrolysis.

Details in my book "Where Will We Get Our Energy? A Comprehensive Quantitative System Engineering Study of the Relationship between Climate, Science, and Technology." Everything quantified. No vague handwaving. 350 bibliographic citations allow readers to verify I didn't simply make up stuff.

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