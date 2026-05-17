Above: nuclear fuels have the highest energy density of any known material by many orders of magnitude.

Energy Density: a Critical Concept that Governs our Energy Use

Energy density is a critical concept in the fields of energy and thermodynamics. It may be defined as the energy content of an element, material or device by unit mass or volume. The units of energy density are usefully expressed in the units of Megajoules/kilogram. Below is a chart of the energy densities of common combustible materials.

Energy density chart: a lithium battery (device) has the lowest energy density, while hydrogen is the highest.

Regarding the energy density of hydrogen, hydrogen gas is costly to produce, purify, compress and transport. It takes more energy to isolate 1 kg of hydrogen than the 1 kg of hydrogen contains (142MJ/kg). Hydrogen is typically produced from stripping hydrocarbons, but could be more efficiently produced by electrolysis of water using electricity derived from nuclear power.

Above: back-up plan

Energy Density: an EV Cannot Overcome an ICE Vehicle in Overall Efficiency

Yes Martha, an electric motor is extremely efficient, but….The energy density of a lithium battery is very low, and to charge, remote power plants are required to pump electricity over distances with great attendant losses (waste heat, V=IR). Forcing electrons into batteries at a remote charging station consumes additional energy and generates more waste heat.

Importantly, despite ICE vehicles having engines with only about 30 % thermodynamic efficiency, ICE wins overall because the the vehicles carry a high energy density fuel onboard, namely petrol or diesel (45 MJ/kg).

The Highest Energy Density by Many Orders of Magnitude: Uranium and other Fissionable Elements

Compare the uranium energy density of uranium (79,390,000 MJ/kg) to hydrogen (142MJ/kg) for example.

Per fission below: E=mc^2, U-235 : 79,390,000 MJ/kg or 7.9 x 10^7 MJ/kg

Given the high energy density of nuclear fuels, one can see that nuclear energy can provide a large fraction of our energy needs. For example, a 10 gram uranium fuel pellet produces as much energy as 1 ton of coal.

Nuclear power plant efficiency may be as high as 33–37% in light water reactors, and most importantly, they operate at a high 92-93% capacity factor or uptime.

Conclusions: Energy is Not Renewable, Energy Density and Efficiency Rule

Energy density is a critical concept in the fields of energy and thermodynamics. The greater the energy density, the more useful a material or device is for energy transformation. Energy is not renewable and there is no such thing as renewable energy. We can only be more efficient.

The Law of Conservation of Energy, which is also known as the First Law of Thermodynamics, states:

Energy cannot created or destroyed (or renewed), but rather only transformed from one form to another.

We can only be more efficient because change in energy in a system is the sum of heat and work: ∆E = Q + W.

The Second Law teaches us that processes tend towards disorder (increasing entropy) and that most processes are irreversible. Entropy and waste heat are unfulfilled work.

Above: like Sisyphus, we push the ball uphill to create things in our modern world. This involves doing work and creating waste heat along the way. This is achieved using fossil fuels and other energy sources.