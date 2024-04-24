Why I am not a racist or a misogynist :
“I don't care what their race, color or creed is, nor their sexual preferences, I only want the best people for the jobs at hand”
DEI:
“Didn't Earn It”
On USA Presidential Choice:
“I don't care if that person is a vulgar SOB, only that he does right by our country (substitute “bitch” or “she” as appropriate)”
Tulsi Rocks :
“Tulsi Gabbard would make a good VP. Intelligent, well spoken, leadership qualities, veteran, attractive, and a minority. Their worst nightmare.”
Bonus classic:
For Quynh and Sundae
Great with the morning coffee! Symbolic moments indeed!