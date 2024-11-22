Jet-set: Kardashian-Chanel gold and jewel encrusted inhaler.

Tucos’ Child Preface

Academic researchers over the last 4 years or so have gone hog wild feeding at the trough of Green New Deal and Inflation Reduction Act taxpayer cash. Many got away with sketchy politicized research focused on global warming hysteria, EVs, solar and wind power; but they published a lot of papers!

Our once proud National Labs also followed suit and prospered mightily with ESG and DEI taglines, pumping out papers touting how EVs, solar, and wind were going to save the planet, all the while ignoring the basic laws of physics and thermodynamics.

As Doge looms, gorging on taxpayer cash for non-sensical research projects will hopefully start to fall by the wayside. As the trough runs low in these waning days, and researchers are competing vigorously for the leftover DEI/ESG/global warming cashola.

Given this backdrop, I share below an obscure ESG global warming nugget, straight out of my Riserva Especial satchel.

Fear Based Research: “Asthma Inhalers Cause Global Warming”

Here we present an example of wasted private and taxpayer money going to global warming “research”, hitched to the debasement of science, and espoused by the illustrious woke $tanford U. and Dr. J. Tirumalasetty, a board-certified allergist and immunologist at Stanford Health.

Dr. JT recently authored “Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Costs of Inhaler Devices in the US”, published in the now tarnished Journal of the American Medical Association, a pdf of which I embed below for insomnia sufferers:

Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Costs of Inhaler Devices in the US. JAMA Tirumalasetty, J., et. al. 2024

Reader’s Digest Version of the Inhaler Study

It is claimed that hydrofluorocarbon propellants (HFCs) used in metered dose inhalers (MDIs) are super greenhouse gases with a global warming potential hundreds to thousands of times more potent than CO2.

Dr. J. Tirumalasetty of Stanford Medicine studied the use of metered dose inhalers containing hydrofluorocarbon propellants (HFCs) by Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in 2022.

She/her calculated the CO2e (CO2 equivalent) emissions associated with the use and disposal of each metered-dose inhaler.

Inhaler Inanity: Analysis of “Global Warming” Caused by Inhalers

Dear Readers, what follows is Occam’s Razor or a simple answer to the inhaler issue by a pre-woke scientist, yours truly.

Simple math and USA EPA data shows that inhalers contribute close to nil to so-called “global warming”.

USA EPA reports that U.S. greenhouse gas emissions totaled 6,343 MMT (million metric tons) of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) in 2022.

From the study by Dr. J.T of Stanford Medicine, it is estimated that 2022 Medicare and Medicaid inhalers contribute 1.15 MMT (million metric tons) of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e).

Question: what is the amount that asthma inhalers contribute to the whole?

Simple math: 1.15 MMT / 6,343 MMT x 100 = 0.018 % is asthma inhalers total contribution to 2022 CO2e.

Conclusion: Medicare and Medicaid asthma inhalers contribute an infinitesimal and immersureable amount to “global warming” at 0.018 % CO2e

More cutting through BS fun!

Lets take it a step further and use the EPA’s data to calculate the TOTAL USA asthma inhaler percent emissions in 2022, not just those from Medicare and Medicaid

Embedded pdf for insomnia sufferers and linked below:

Using the EPA estimated total inhaler USA CO2e emissions of 2.54 MMT, I calculate the following:

Simple math: 2.54 MMT / 6,343 MMT x 100 = 0.040 % the asthma inhalers total contribution to 2022 CO2e.

Final Final Conclusions and a Question to Ponder:

Medicare and Medicaid inhalers possibly contribute 0.018 % to total USA 2022 CO2e.

All USA asthma inhalers possibly contribute 0.040 % to total USA 2022 CO2e.

Question: why force people to give up effective and less costly MDIs for powdered inhalers?

Bonus feature:

