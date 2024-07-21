Tuco’s Child Preface

Dear Readers, in a topsy-turvy world where truth is stranger than fiction, welcome to your Safe Space, where yours truly proudly 🐓 presents historical fiction in support of the Great Teachings and Rich Fantasy Life of our soon to be Ex-Leader.

Further disclaimer: Do not drink coffee and watch at the same time - you may spray your precious libation☕ !

The Bold and Brave Search for Corn Pop

Corn Pop is a Bad Dude Starring Barack

Sloppy Joe - Dark Brandon

Lyrics:

[Chorus]

Dark Brandon

I'm with my men in black (I'm with my men in black)

If you see too much

They gon' make it flash (They gon' make it flash)

Yeah

I get that bread cause I'm just cut like that (You toast)

I got, uh, you know the, the thing

You don't want nunnadat

[Verse 1]

I got dem presidential percs

And I stay rollin' loud (You heard?)

I pop a blue Viagra

Bite down (Go)

Call me the Keystone

I pipe it out (I keep that pipe)

Take her to pound town

Dirty south

Yea we be smokin' on dem opps

That skunk with orange hair (Yeah)

Lookin' like a pony soldier clown

Kids, try not to stare (You a joker)

Watch him rat like Six Nine

Yo, why he so scared? (Are you dumb?)

I thought you knew the game was rigged son

Life ain't fair (Nah, the house always wins)

We ain't just anywhere

Nah cuh, we in Delaware (Is you lost?)

Yeah, we gon' pop up on Corn Pop

Ima clear the air (Ra-ta-ta)

Who run it?

DNC

They want that smoke

It ain't no hoax

We slide through so icy

That's why Mitch McConnell froze (Oh no)

[Chorus]

Dark Brandon

I'm with my men in black (I'm with my men in black)

If you see too much

They gon' make it flash (They gon' make it flash)

Yeah

I get that bread cause I'm just cut like that (You toast)

I got, uh, you know the, the thing

You don't want nunnadat (Come on man)

[Verse 2]

Okay

She say I'm makin' bangers

Make it - make it clap

We smokin' out the hanger

PJ's take a nap (Air Force One)

I burned the bridge like Kanye

and I bridged the gap (Twenty four)

If you don't vote for me

Godamn then you just wack (You lame)

I'm on a roll

I got hoes, different codes

She say she a good Christian (She sinnin')

God only knows (Wow)

China switched up

That's the way it goes (Woah)

Taiwan got the chips

If its dicey we roll (Let's go)

Yeah

I got this little book of secrets (What it say?)

If I showed you

Would you even believe it? (Nah)

I tapped that alien bussy

Yeah they be freakin'

Drop it like gravity

Big G

That's how I keep it (On gang)

[Chorus]

Dark Brandon

I'm with my men in black (I'm with my men in black)

If you see too much

They gon' make it flash (They gon' make it flash)

Yeah

I get that bread cause I'm just cut like that (You toast)

I got, uh, you know the, the thing

You don't want nunnadat (Come on man)

Dark Brandon

I'm with my men in black (I'm with my men in black)

Watch out

If you see too much

They gon' make it flash (They gon' make it flash)

Flash, flash, flash

Yeah

I get that bread cause I'm just cut like that (You toast)

I got, uh, you know the, the thing

You don't want nunnadat (Come on man)

Thank you from Tuco and his Child!

Dedicated to Quynh Luu and Intrepid Sundae