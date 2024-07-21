Revealed ~ The Legend of Corn Pop and Sloppy Joe
*Feelings Safety Disclaimer*: The following content is Capricious, Salacious and Lubricious, please do not drink ☕ coffee at the same time
Tuco’s Child Preface
Dear Readers, in a topsy-turvy world where truth is stranger than fiction, welcome to your Safe Space, where yours truly proudly 🐓 presents historical fiction in support of the Great Teachings and Rich Fantasy Life of our soon to be Ex-Leader.
Further disclaimer: Do not drink coffee and watch at the same time - you may spray your precious libation☕ !
The Bold and Brave Search for Corn Pop
Corn Pop is a Bad Dude Starring Barack
Sloppy Joe - Dark Brandon
Lyrics:
[Chorus]
Dark Brandon
I'm with my men in black (I'm with my men in black)
If you see too much
They gon' make it flash (They gon' make it flash)
Yeah
I get that bread cause I'm just cut like that (You toast)
I got, uh, you know the, the thing
You don't want nunnadat
[Verse 1]
I got dem presidential percs
And I stay rollin' loud (You heard?)
I pop a blue Viagra
Bite down (Go)
Call me the Keystone
I pipe it out (I keep that pipe)
Take her to pound town
Dirty south
Yea we be smokin' on dem opps
That skunk with orange hair (Yeah)
Lookin' like a pony soldier clown
Kids, try not to stare (You a joker)
Watch him rat like Six Nine
Yo, why he so scared? (Are you dumb?)
I thought you knew the game was rigged son
Life ain't fair (Nah, the house always wins)
We ain't just anywhere
Nah cuh, we in Delaware (Is you lost?)
Yeah, we gon' pop up on Corn Pop
Ima clear the air (Ra-ta-ta)
Who run it?
DNC
They want that smoke
It ain't no hoax
We slide through so icy
That's why Mitch McConnell froze (Oh no)
[Chorus]
Dark Brandon
I'm with my men in black (I'm with my men in black)
If you see too much
They gon' make it flash (They gon' make it flash)
Yeah
I get that bread cause I'm just cut like that (You toast)
I got, uh, you know the, the thing
You don't want nunnadat (Come on man)
[Verse 2]
Okay
She say I'm makin' bangers
Make it - make it clap
We smokin' out the hanger
PJ's take a nap (Air Force One)
I burned the bridge like Kanye
and I bridged the gap (Twenty four)
If you don't vote for me
Godamn then you just wack (You lame)
I'm on a roll
I got hoes, different codes
She say she a good Christian (She sinnin')
God only knows (Wow)
China switched up
That's the way it goes (Woah)
Taiwan got the chips
If its dicey we roll (Let's go)
Yeah
I got this little book of secrets (What it say?)
If I showed you
Would you even believe it? (Nah)
I tapped that alien bussy
Yeah they be freakin'
Drop it like gravity
Big G
That's how I keep it (On gang)
[Chorus]
Dark Brandon
I'm with my men in black (I'm with my men in black)
If you see too much
They gon' make it flash (They gon' make it flash)
Yeah
I get that bread cause I'm just cut like that (You toast)
I got, uh, you know the, the thing
You don't want nunnadat (Come on man)
Dark Brandon
I'm with my men in black (I'm with my men in black)
Watch out
If you see too much
They gon' make it flash (They gon' make it flash)
Flash, flash, flash
Yeah
I get that bread cause I'm just cut like that (You toast)
I got, uh, you know the, the thing
You don't want nunnadat (Come on man)
Thank you from Tuco and his Child!
Dedicated to Quynh Luu and Intrepid Sundae
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAsY_pRK9Co
have fun with this one
ok, so no politics here - who you votin for?..... Good videos - lota work on these.
Sunday morning laugh., but coffee survived.