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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
4d

The absurdity of shutting down your nuclear fleet in order to placate the anti-human left cannot be understated.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4d

A lesson in stupidity beyond imagination. The exact opposite direction than what should be implemented.

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