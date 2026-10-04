Above: Beautiful highway in Washington State.

Sleepless in Seattle: EVs for the Impoverished

Dear readers. over recent years we have covered a variety of EV Armageddons and Double-down Debacles, driven by politics, tax dollars, marketing and bad science.

Given the above, everyone should have access to reliable transportation, and in particular, those folks with limited financial resources.

Whatever the motive force, my heart goes out to folks truly in need, and I urge those who can afford it, to please donate to a legitimate cause to help the less fortunate.

Given that backdrop, I ask my audience to consider the following:

Does a person struggling to survive or who lives at the poverty level need an EV or just some form of reliable transportation?

To that end, here I illuminate a stranger than fiction niche EV subsidy: a Washington State program that promotes and subsidizes EVs for those folks at or below poverty level, as defined per the guidelines below:

Above: 2026 USA poverty guidelines from US Fed Register. Washington State low-income focus: Households with annual income below 300% of federal poverty level were eligible.

Above: sleeping in Seattle. Very sad state of affairs.

Does a Person at the Poverty Level Need an EV?

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that less than fortunate people probably don't need or want an EV, but would better benefit from reliable and safe public transit or a reliable ICE car or hybrid that gets decent mileage.

Washington State EVs: The Multi-Million Dollars Taxpayer Hit

Above: currently about 8 to 9 % of people in Washington State are at poverty level. Source: WA State Office of Financial Management

Note that Washington has a population of about 8 million people, and the above chart shows that almost 9 % of those people are at or below poverty level. This means that 640,000 people may be eligible for poverty EV Rebates.

Fortunately, for the WA taxpayers who are opening an artery for this debacle, they don't have to subsidize all 640,000 people in poverty with EV rebates, but rather are limited to 6,500 to 8,000 rebates that range from $2,500 to $9,000. This is still a heck of alot of cashola per below.

Worst case scenario is:

$9,000.00/rebate x 8000 rebates = $72 million dollars

Whatever the case, the hit to taxpayers is quite significant, but for the true believers, money is no object with regards to saving the planet with EVs and windmills and solar panels. Folks, you just can't make this stuff up.

Not a Spoof Excerpt: WA State Poverty EV Rebates

Is an EV right for me?

Driving an EV has many advantages compared to a traditional gas-powered car – like skipping the visits to a gas station! The cost of charging an EV is cheaper than filling up a gas tank, and EVs require less maintenance than gas powered cars (including no oil changes). An EV could be a great option for you. Learn more about driving an EV.

EVs keep saving you money with lower fuel prices and less vehicle maintenance.

EVs often deliver better performance and are more fun to drive than traditional vehicles, with quick acceleration and great handling.

EVs are more efficient – you will lower your carbon emissions by driving electric vehicles powered by Washington electricity that is made from 75% renewable energy.

Above: EV battery fire in Seattle. Source: KIRO 7 News Station

Conclusion

I am Speechless About Seattle.

Bonus Section: EV Hall of Shame, Reading for a Washington Rainy Day