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Doug Canfield's avatar
Doug Canfield
3d

Subsidies aren’t necessary when you can just car jack one. During the winter EVs are in demand at the camps because they’ll burn for days.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3d

My brothers and several other relatives live in what they refer to as the Washington state of communism. I grew up there.

The current condition of government is deplorable. Much of the publicized homelessness is in Seattle but it’s not the only location. The continued efforts of more welfare for those that decide to fall out of society norms is very costly. Public transportation in many Washington communities of any size was very good, maybe not efficient but the schedules for bus lines was maintained just to provide coverage. That’s all changed with the liberalization of everything in the state. Nobody is due a personal vehicle just because they have to get around. It’s not the function of the public money to provide an equivalent standard of living for everyone. Public transportation is a great way to accommodate the needs of the poor. Provision of passes to cover fares is a benevolence the community often provides. The concept that everyone is due a personal vehicle for transportation is simply unacceptable. There is support for meritocracy where you work and earn everything that you decide to consume.

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