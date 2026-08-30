Tuco's Child Newsletter

Tuco's Child Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
American Psycho's avatar
American Psycho
Aug 30Edited

Water contributes to the annual homicide rate by preventing murders from dying of dehydration.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Tuco's Child and others
EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
Aug 30

The most asinine concept of all time is the idea C02 must be eradicated. But this one is a solid second place.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tucos's Child · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture