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Dante's avatar
Dante
1d

California is an illegitimate government. It’s an oppressive communist regime.

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4 replies by Tuco's Child and others
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1d

The energy policies in California are worse than horrible. The rest of the USA simply cannot stand for these policies to stand or continue. There will be a showdown between California’s policies and the federal resources - who will win the control? This is the ideal time for more refineries to be built in California. The next 2 years will be at least entertaining.

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