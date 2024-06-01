Share this postReminder: Every Founding Father Was a Felontucoschild.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherReminder: Every Founding Father Was a FelonJuly 4th, 1776 = Never Quit Tuco's ChildJun 01, 202419Share this postReminder: Every Founding Father Was a Felontucoschild.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13Share1 Minute Video Below“Every Founding Father Was a Felon”Tulsi for VP or Secretary of Defense19Share this postReminder: Every Founding Father Was a Felontucoschild.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13SharePreviousNext
A critical moment in history
I like JD Vance for VP🤓🇺🇸but whoever 47 picks is fine🙏❤️🩹