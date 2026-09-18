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Bill Hale's avatar
Bill Hale
8d

And they say nuclear power is dangerous.

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
8d

Thank you for this relevant update TC. I anticipate that the total cost of this set of fires will be approximately $1/2 billion. Today's fire underscores that all the batteries in the former generation hall have sustained damages such that they should not be reused.Thus, all batteries should be declared a total loss and treated as hazardous waste. I'm unaware of any large-scale programs in place to recycle grid-scale lithium ion batteries.

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