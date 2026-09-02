Per CERES satellite data and combined references below, data from the last 10 years shows that a decrease in albedo has increased Earth warming. The decrease in cloud cover and increased radiation upon Earth outpaces any CO 2 “greenhouse gas effects”.

—> Cloud cover decrease radiative forcing: 0.5–0.8 W/m²

—> CO₂ radiative forcing: 0.3–0.4 W/m²

References

https://ceres-tool.larc.nasa.gov/ord-tool/jsp/EBAF421Selection.jsp, Choose solar flux and global mean

• Loeb et al. (2024), Surveys in Geophysics — DOI 10.1007/s10712-024-09838-8

• Goessling, Rackow & Jung (2024/25), Science — DOI 10.1126/science.adq7280

• Stephens et al. (2022), Proc. R. Soc. A — DOI 10.1098/rspa.2022.0053