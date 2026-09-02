Per CERES satellite data and combined references below, data from the last 10 years shows that a decrease in albedo has increased Earth warming. The decrease in cloud cover and increased radiation upon Earth outpaces any CO2 “greenhouse gas effects”.
—> Cloud cover decrease radiative forcing: 0.5–0.8 W/m²
—> CO₂ radiative forcing: 0.3–0.4 W/m²
References
https://ceres-tool.larc.nasa.gov/ord-tool/jsp/EBAF421Selection.jsp, Choose solar flux and global mean
• Loeb et al. (2024), Surveys in Geophysics — DOI 10.1007/s10712-024-09838-8
• Goessling, Rackow & Jung (2024/25), Science — DOI 10.1126/science.adq7280
• Stephens et al. (2022), Proc. R. Soc. A — DOI 10.1098/rspa.2022.0053
Thanks for this. seems obvious to me - these decadal timescale changes mostly driven by solar activity - peak/trough and intensity drive the heliosphere's magnetic field - which modulates some lower energy cosmic rays (GCR). low ebb in cycle - less shielding - more GCR - more ionization in the atmosphere - more cloud condensation nuclei (CCN)- more clouds - cooler temps. the opposite is also true - high in solar cycle intensity - higher mag field - more shielding - less GCR -fewer CCN - fewer clouds - warmer temps. - Same is true for geologic timescales - when we cross a milky Way spiral arm - with more GCR - more ionization - more CCN- more clouds - cooler temps - this drives the geological ice house periods. As we enter inter arm space - less GCR - fewer clouds - warmer temps - this drives the geologic hot house periods. Paleoclimate proxies clearly show this cycling. Of course, other major drivers in our climate system contribute to some longer term climate changes - Milankovitch cycles, galactic orbital out-of-plane oscillations, plate tectonics for example - but GCR modulation seems the big daddy of global climate drivers.
The climate change movement is immune from facts that do not conform to their narrative. You have to use feelings and emotional appeals