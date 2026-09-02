Tuco's Child Newsletter

Tuco's Child Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kirby Schlaht's avatar
Kirby Schlaht
6d

Thanks for this. seems obvious to me - these decadal timescale changes mostly driven by solar activity - peak/trough and intensity drive the heliosphere's magnetic field - which modulates some lower energy cosmic rays (GCR). low ebb in cycle - less shielding - more GCR - more ionization in the atmosphere - more cloud condensation nuclei (CCN)- more clouds - cooler temps. the opposite is also true - high in solar cycle intensity - higher mag field - more shielding - less GCR -fewer CCN - fewer clouds - warmer temps. - Same is true for geologic timescales - when we cross a milky Way spiral arm - with more GCR - more ionization - more CCN- more clouds - cooler temps - this drives the geological ice house periods. As we enter inter arm space - less GCR - fewer clouds - warmer temps - this drives the geologic hot house periods. Paleoclimate proxies clearly show this cycling. Of course, other major drivers in our climate system contribute to some longer term climate changes - Milankovitch cycles, galactic orbital out-of-plane oscillations, plate tectonics for example - but GCR modulation seems the big daddy of global climate drivers.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Tuco's Child and others
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
6dEdited

The climate change movement is immune from facts that do not conform to their narrative. You have to use feelings and emotional appeals

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tucos's Child · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture