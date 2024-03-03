Tuco’s Child Preface

Many of us are car enthusiasts, in that we enjoy driving a car, car history, car engineering, motorsports and other aspects of automotive culture, including ICE vehicles that exude pleasant sensations such as smell, vibration, acceleration, and even fumes(!).

As a kid, like many of us, I kept an eye out for cool cars when driving around with friends and family. It was always an event to see an interesting car such as a vintage car, a muscle car, or a European car. Great memories.

Great movies can also impart lasting impressions, such as Goldfinger, which featured James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5, a car that featured a special menu of secret agent gadgets from Q branch:

Q Branch Modifications

Goldfinger DB5



• Hydraulic over-rider battering rams – front and rear extending from bumpers

• Left and right front-wing machine guns – concealed behind the indicator lights

• Tyre slasher – emerging from hub of rear passenger side wheel

• Radar scanner and tracker – concealed behind the radio speaker grille

• Ejector seat – engaged via button hidden in gearstick knob

• Bulletproof windscreen and glass

• Bulletproof rear screen – retractable

• Revolving number plates – England, France and Switzerland seen on screen

• Telephone – concealed in driver’s door panel

• Oil slick jet – from the rear

• Rear smoke screen

• Caltrop dispenser – not seen on screen

• Weapons tray – underneath driver’s seat with Armalite rifle, Mauser automatic pistol, a hand grenade, throwing knife (not seen on screen)

Now, I am pleased to report that Aston Martin has pushed back plans to roll out its first electric car, because drivers still want the “smell and feel and noise” of gas engines, and EVs just are not selling.

RYAN HOGG

February 29, 2024 at 4:02 AM

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Aston Martin

Carmakers are getting used to swallowing a hard pill: people aren’t that interested in electric vehicles anymore. And for the Formula One brand behind the cars driven by James Bond, it looks like selling customers on a quiet, eco-friendly version of its engines is going to be a mammoth uphill battle. Aston Martin has pushed back plans to roll out its first electric car, citing the falling consumer EV demand that has been a theme of the wider automotive sector. Instead, the carmaker is doubling down on hybrid production so drivers can still get a kick from hearing and smelling their six-figure sports cars.

Drivers still want the ‘smell and feel and noise’ of an Aston Martin

Speaking to journalists following the release of annual earnings, Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said EV demand hadn’t lived up to the expectations of analysts and politicians. The automaker had originally planned to produce an electric SUV as early as next year, but those plans have now been shelved until 2026 thanks to a disconnect between supply and demand. "The consumer demand, certainly at an Aston Martin price point, is not what we thought it was going to be two years ago,” Candian billionaire Stroll said, Reuters reports. Stroll indicated there was much more “driven demand” for the group’s hybrid vehicles. The group has launched a plug-in version of its $800,000 Valhalla supercar. It is planning similar plug-in version of its Vantage, DB12, DBS and DBX models too. According to Stroll, reluctance to shift to an electric version is doubly tough for high-end brands like Aston Martin. This is particularly true since the brand’s foray into the high-octane, gas-guzzling world of Formula One in the last few years gave it an image makeover. “What we are feeling is there are people that still want some electrification to drive around the city for five, or 10, or 15 miles but still have the sports car smell and feel and noise when you get onto the auto routes,” Stroll said, per the Telegraph, pointing to a particular reluctance for EVs among drivers outside major cities.

EV winter

Trouble convincing consumers to make the switch to fully electric vehicles isn’t confined to carmakers that made their name with loud and fast engines. Falling gas prices have slowed the urgency among consumers to make a switch from combustible engines. The industry is also struggling to win over everyday consumers, after collecting market share more easily from early adopting hardcore EV drivers. Carmakers across the globe are battling falling sales of EVs. In Germany, sales are expected to drop 14% after the government withdrew subsidies for the cars in December.

Last week, Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius told Bloomberg Television it would be many years before the cost of making an EV matched the cost of an internal combustion engine car, in a warning of the long transition to electric. The push for electric vehicle production has in part been led by governments keen to lower their carbon footprints following historic climate agreements. But increasingly, producers don’t see incentives and investment in infrastructure significantly moving the dial from a consumer perspective. Demand is instead being funneled to the middle ground of hybrid vehicles. Indeed, Stroll’s comments that EV demand isn’t where he thought it would be a couple of years ago serve as vindication for a prediction from the former CEO of hybrid King Toyota 18 months ago. Back in October 2022, Akio Toyoda said EVs “are just going to take longer than the media would like us to believe.” Hybrid vehicle sales grew faster than sales of electric vehicles last year. “We think the market is now rethinking the potential of hybrid products, which are a strength of Toyota,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a research note.

High-end carmakers seek wealthy EV buyers