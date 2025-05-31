Tuco's Child Newsletter

Tuco's Child Newsletter

dave walker
Thank you. The real experts are writing on Substack imo.

Van Snyder
Nice summary.

S. Ichtiaque Rasool and the late Stephen Schneider (back when he was an acolyte in the "coming ice age" cult) wrote in "Atmospheric carbon dioxide and aerosols: Effects of large increases on global climate," Science, 173(3992):138–141, July 9 1971, that the "doubling sensitivity" of the atmosphere is 0.76°C. They concluded that no matter how much coal we burn, we cannot stop the coming ice age. Schneider later became the High Priest of the Global Warming cult. In an interview with Detroit News he admitted "Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest."

Ice cores are actually reasonable proxies for average hemispheric temperatures because most of the water in them was evaporated from the oceans and then carried to the poles by Hadley-cell circulation.

In GISP2 data, 1880 was the coldest year in 8,700 years. It was also about the same time that systematic temperature measurements began being recorded — in the northern hemisphere. They were only recorded at one place in the southern hemisphere — Jakarta. If you start measuring at the minimum, all you can see is increase.

Here's another Feynman quote to add to your collection "No matter how beautiful your theory, if it doesn't agree with reality it's wrong." Unlike Yogi Berra, Feynman never said "I didn't say half the things I said."

Details in my book "Where Will We Get Our Energy?" Everything quantified. No vague handwaving. 350 bibliographic citations allow readers to verify I didn't simply make up stuff.

