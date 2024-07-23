Teamed Up to Save Humanity, Just in Time
Revelations post-assasination attempt
Please 🙏 rescue us from:
Smarmy, Unctuous, and Vapid Vacuousnees from the DEI “Didn’t Earn It” Cackling Queen of Oral Diarrhea whose name I don't dare use here in fear of besmirching this Terribly Terrific MicroTome.
In the meantime, morale boosters below:
Have a Great Day and Wheelie On, Brothers and Sisters !
God Bless America
Thanks for reading Tucos's Child Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.