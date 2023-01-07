Nuclear Energy Breakthrough Suppressed by the Woke Mob
A game changing nuclear advancement gives America hope
A breakthrough in energy independence was recently reported:
University of Wisconsin nuclear engineering student Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023
Her pronouns are “her” and “she”.
She is intelligent and attractive.
She is a Meritocracy Caucasian.
She is from the Heartland of America.
POLL: Who would you prefer working for you at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy??
Brilliant and Talented and Gorgeous Grace ?
Or…….the Dis-Graced (pun) Degenerate luggage stealing non-binary sicko Sam Britton, the Biden administration choice at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy ???
Biden's Pick
