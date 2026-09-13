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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
5d

Every day there is something else proving that CO2 is a benefit to mankind. great read

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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
5d

Excellent information. I don’t know how anyone who has taken high school chemistry could fall for the CO2 scam.

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