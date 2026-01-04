Above: spoof or reality? Tesla with handy auxiliary charger for long distance trips.

Tuco’s Child Preface

I am pleased to present the following article by Urs Broderick Furrer, an energy expert and attorney with a broad background in all matters of practical energy use and deployment.

EVs Were Never Ready for Prime Time

One would have to be living under a rock to be unaware that much of the U.S. public discourse in newspapers, magazines, scientific journals, movies, television, social media and political debate, centers on the environment in general and climate change in particular. Indeed, while much of our public discussion of climate change is discussed in terms of certainties, the reality is that many of the mathematical formulas relied upon by scientists are complicated and poorly understood and the conclusions reached are often disputed by other scientists. In reality, the policy decisions implemented to combat climate changes are often based on theoretical assumptions, which all too often generate other environmental issues.

Despite those complicated questions, our public discussion on the challenge of climate change focuses largely on solutions that many assumed to be easy, but which tended to be far more complicated than is commonly understood or discussed. As an example, among the “easy solutions” was the introduction of electric vehicles (“EVs”) which were widely seen as an imperative to reduce atmospheric carbon by activists, lawmakers, reporters, and many, if not almost all, in the media.

However, contrary to what was commonly accepted by “those in the know,” EVs turned out not to be, at least at this point, the easy answer they were assumed to be. Access to and availability of the raw materials for EV batteries, associated costs and impacts, environmental justice issues, and the production and use of EVs were all largely ignored in the crafting of policies surrounding EVs. Indeed, because EVs were perceived to be the answer, little of our discussion centered on the typical cost-benefit analysis that is commonly undertaken when market forces, over time, drive one industry into retreat as a new and better alternative becomes more widely accepted.

Similarly, little, if any, of our public discussion considered whether a rapid conversion to EVs was technically possible or environmentally sound, and whether the mass of the motoring public would voluntarily embrace EVs. It is these two issues that this paper will explore.

Above: the Harris Ranch Tesla Supercharger station. With 98 charging bays, the California facilty is the largest charging station in the world. But to provide that kind of power, it takes diesel generators. Source.

As of 2020, there were about 287 million cars in the United States of which, just over 1.8 million are EVs, or less than 1%. The Edison Electric Institute projected that by 2030, there would be 18.7 million EVs in the United States out of approximately 317 million cars, meaning 94% of all cars would still be powered by internal combustion engines (ICE). Assuming the same growth in total cars from 2030 to 2040 means about 350 million cars will be on the road and, even if the growth of EVs is 1,000%, we could expect 187 million EVs representing 53% percent of all cars. This would, however, mean there would still be 163 million cars powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs) on the road in 2040. It is against these realities that forecasts of rapid EV adoption were made by government officials, automaker, and activists.

Under the Biden Administration, EV tax credits were increased from $2,500 to $12,500, provided the EVs would be built in the United States with union labor. Additionally, the Biden Administration and Congress’ infrastructure bill earmarked $65 billon dollars for upgrades to the country’s electric transmission and power infrastructure and $7.5 billion dollars for 500,000 new EV charging stations. It had been estimated that 9.5 million charge ports would be needed for the 18.7 million EVs estimated to be on the road by 2030. A simple math calculation reflects that if $7.5 billion dollars was allocated for 500,000 new EV charging stations, the installation of 9.5 million charge ports (19 times more) would require an investment of $142.5 billion. Under the “Build Back America” bill, that $7.5 billion dollars has, to date, funded only 56 out of the 500,000 new EV charging stations envisioned.

Above: diesel-hybrid Tesla conversion. Source.

Assuming ten times the number of charge ports are necessary for the ten times as many EVs on the roads between 2030 and 2040, the cost of the charging stations alone, absent inflation driven cost increases, would be approximately $1.5 trillion dollars. According to a Wall Street Journal article, the Biden Administration’s EV goals would require the entire grid to be rebuilt within 10 years at a staggering cost of $7 trillion, or more than the entire 2021 United States federal budget. Were such goals even economically possible? Did they make any sense? Did anyone but a few of us even ask those questions?

As noted above, the Biden’s Administration plan called for 500,000 new EV charging stations, in order to accommodate the 18,700,000 EV that activists and some policy makers projected to be on the road in 2030. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, every 1,000 EVs require, on average, 3.4 Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFCs) and 40 Level 2 charging ports. As Nives Dolsak and Aseem Prakash noted in Forbes Magazine, “assuming 35 million EVs by 2030, the U.S. will need to build about 50,000 DCFCs and 1.2 million Level 2 ports.” This meant that 380 EV charging ports would need to be installed each day from 2022 through 2030. Since 2022, the U.S. has installed about half that, or 140 EV charging ports today.

However, if 35 million EVs required 50,000 DCFCs and 1.2 million Level 2 ports, how many would we need for all 317 million cars expected to be on the road in the United States in 2030? That 785.7% increase in EVs would mean 392,875 DCFCs and 9.4 million Level 2 ports, or 3,353 a day. To say that has not happened is an understatement.

To date, the policymakers have not answered some key questions: How long will it take to install those DCFCs and Level 2 ports? Where are they being built? Is the space for those charging stations available? Who is paying for them? How many additional transformers, substations, transmission lines will be needed? Is there space for those where they are needed? Will the 19,519 municipalities, 16,360 town and township governments, and 3,031 county governments across the U.S. issue all of the necessary permits for the DCFCs and Level 2 ports that are necessary for the projected ICE to EV conversion?

In addition to the cost that the conversion to EVs would have imposed on the taxpayer, EVs are not, as widely assumed, zero emission. EVs are, and for the foreseeable future, will continue to be powered by electricity generated by coal, oil and natural gas; and the carbon dioxide generated from producing one EV battery alone, is equivalent to eight years of carbon dioxide emissions from one ICE vehicle.

Above: cure for EV range anxiety

The Biden Administration’s EV policies were made to appear to be beneficial and part of the solution to climate change; however, those policies denied the reality of the lack of infrastructure to support EVs in the U.S. and issues surrounding the availability of necessary resources manufacture EVs and EV batteries. Furthermore, The Biden Administration and Congress pushed those EV policies while overlooking EV’s negative environmental impacts, including those associated with mining the very minerals that are needed to produce and operate the EVs and fact that EVs, being significantly heavier than ICE vehicles, produce significantly more toxic tire dust than ICE vehicles. As Tuco’s Child noted in an October 19, 2025 piece in Substack, Tire Dust: The Greatest Source of Pollution from Automobiles - Not CO₂, carcinogenic particulate pollution from car tires is as much as 2,000 times worse than vehicle exhaust pipes. Indeed, despite spending trillions of taxpayer dollars, the Biden Administration and Congress ignored these concerns, and failed to implement the infrastructure and electrical grid improvements across the United States that would have been necessary to support the proposed increases in the number of EVs.

Similarly, the Biden Administration and Congress ignored the crucial questions regarding whether the infrastructure and technology advances necessary to convert all ICE vehicles to EVs were even possible in the time frames proposed. Indeed, before spending trillions of taxpayer dollars, two of the most basic questions should have been asked: (i) are the raw materials necessary to build 275 million cars actually available and extractable and, if so, in what time frame; and (ii) where and how fast we can install the necessary charging ports for all of those cars.

According to the International Energy Agency’s (“IEA”) World Energy Outlook Special Report, The Role of Critical Materials in Clean energy Transitions, “Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite are crucial to battery performance, longevity and energy density – which is the key to EV range. Rare earth elements are essential for permanent magnets that are vital for wind turbines and EV motors” and that “a concerted effort to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement (climate stabilisation at ‘well below 2°C global temperature rise’, as in the SDS) would mean a quadrupling of mineral requirements for clean energy technologies by 2040. An even faster transition, to hit net-zero globally by 2050, would require six times more mineral inputs in 2040 than today.” In plain English, in order to meet climate goals, the IEA estimated in 2022 that the production of lithium would have to increase by 4,100%, graphite by 2,400%, cobalt by 2,000%, nickel by 1,800% and rare earth materials by 600%. That the Biden Administration and Congress did not have a plan on where, how, and when those minerals would be mined, by whom, and at what cost is now obvious to all.

Importantly, the IEA noted that such a demand for those materials “poses huge questions about the availability and reliability of supply” and that the “expected supply from existing mines and projects under construction is estimated to meet only half of projected lithium and cobalt requirements, and 80% of copper needs by 2030.” Indeed, the IEA noted that, “it has taken 16.5 years on average to move mining projects from discovery to first production. These long lead times raise questions about the availability of supply and the ability to ramp up output if demand were to pick up rapidly.” Before spending trillions of taxpayer dollars, were these questions asked? Of course not.

Above: honey, where does lithium come from?

Moreover, the water intensive process necessary to mine such minerals would have made the necessary increases in production difficult to say the least. For example, in order to extract one metric ton of lithium (approximately enough for 125 EV batteries), it takes about 2 million liters of water. More than half of the world’s lithium lies beneath the salt flats beneath the Andean regions of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, one of the world’s driest regions. The impacts to water supplies, and associated environmental justice issues necessitated by a 4,100% increase in lithium production (not to mention the other necessary minerals), would be devastating on both environmental and social levels. This too was ignored.

Lastly, was there ever going to be enough of the necessary minerals to convert all ICE vehicles to EVs? Take lithium again, for example. According to UBS, by 2030, EVs would have needed 2,700 GWh worth of lithium-ion batteries a year” (20 million tons) or the “equivalent to 225 billion iPhone 11 batteries - and 13 times more battery power than we use today.” As UBS Global Head of Mining Research, Glyn Lawcock, wrote in 2022, “There is not sufficient supply to meet this demand projection based on our knowledge of known projects today. That includes all projects whether they are under construction, in feasibility, or still in exploration.”

Above: another fun day at the lithium mine.

According to an early 2020’s Bank of America Global Research report, the global EV battery supply is in danger of running out completely as soon as 2025. “Our updated EV battery supply-demand model suggests the global EV battery supply will likely hit [a] ‘sold-out’ situation between 2025-26, with its global operating rates reaching above 85%.” As Haley Zaremba wrote for OilPrice.com, this “supply shortage will be largely a product of rapidly increasing demand in a market that is simply unprepared for the levels of EV adoption coming down the pike in the immediate term.” As she wrote, “even in some of the most developed countries in the world, aging power grids are entirely unprepared to handle the onslaught of increased energy demand.”

Yet despite the issues of raw material availability, cost, and infrastructure required to handle the massive amount of electricity needed for the increased number of EVs planned by policymakers, and the impact to the water supply and environment in the mining processes necessary to convert all ICE engines to EVs, the Biden Administration, Congress, and multiple states went all on the banning of ICE engines and trying to impose the “energy transition” to EVs on unwilling consumers.

One would have hoped that our elected officials would have had answers to each of these questions before banning the sale of ICE vehicles and imposing EV mandates on us. Did our elected officials have those answers? Obviously not. Similarly, one would have assumed that the car companies that chose to stop manufacturing ICE vehicles would have wanted to know the answers to all of these questions before overturning their business models. Indeed, these are the questions that should been be answered before we tried to convert all passenger cars to EVs; however, such questions were largely ignored by policymakers mandating the elimination of ICE sales in favor of EVs by 2035 and automakers whose dismal sales have resulted in huge losses.

But why? Well, the average new EV sold in the U.S. has a median driving range of 250 miles, the average new ICE vehicle has a range of 412 miles. Without the full build out of a nationwide charging station network, the limited EV driving range is an issue for many customers. But that driving range is only one of many reasons why consumers never bought in to EVs. Another major issues is the inconvenience of recharging an EV. Indeed, while it usually takes approximately five minutes to refill a passenger car’s gas tank, charging an EV using a Level 2 charger can range from 7 hours for a BMW i3, to 12 hours for a Tesla Model S or Model 3.

Further, it should be noted that regular use of the faster charging DCFCs reduces battery life because the higher current raises battery temperatures. Additionally, as noted by Arthur Novichenko in Hotcars.com, different “automakers use three kinds of DC fast charges: most automakers use the SAE Combined Charging System, Nissan and Mitsubishi use CHAdeMO, and Tesla uses Tesla Supercharger. The absence of vehicle compatibility is different from universal vehicle access to gas stations and can be a huge barrier to widespread electric car realization.”

Moreover, EVs lose a significant amount of the expected driving range in cold weather. According to the AAA, the average driving range of an EV decreases by 41 percent at temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. This, of course, would cause an EV owner to make sure the charge is “topped off” to avoid losing a charge; however, EV batteries work best when running at a charge level between 20 percent and 80 percent. As Andrew J. Hawkins noted in The Verge, when the temperature drops, “EV owners have the same instinct as their internal combustion engine-driving brethren, which is to crank up the heat as high as it will go. This puts a serious strain on an EV’s battery, reducing the overall range and increasing the need to charge more often to minimize the chance of being stranded by a dead battery.” Similarly, as Mr. Hawkins also noted, extreme warm temperatures requiring the use of air conditioning can reduce EV driving range by as much as 17 percent.

Above: freezing A & rotsa ruck.

More than a mere inconvenience, one of the clear drawbacks of EVs is the inability to charge them during power outages. How many times have we watched as hundreds or thousands of drivers flee their homes to avoid impending natural disasters, or to flee after a natural disaster? How do you charge your EV to escape a hurricane, or the aftermath of an earthquake or tornado if there is no power? What about those who get stranded on highways where fast approaching snowstorms suddenly trap those stuck in rush hour traffic forcing people to sit in their cars for hours and often abandoning their cars when their fuel tanks are empty and there is no heat? When the storm clears, emergency responders can deliver gasoline to the cars with empty gas tanks. What do we do if hundreds or thousands of those cars are EVs with no access to a battery charge? It is not so easy to deliver the electrons that would be needed.

Above: tow companies cash cow.

Thus, for most consumers, the question is why would they buy a more expensive EV which has a shorter driving range than a comparable ICE vehicles (250 miles v. 412 miles), when there are substantially fewer charging stations across the country compared to gasoline stations (77,000 v. 150,000), the average time to charge an ICE vehicle is exponentially longer than an ICE vehicle (420 minutes for a BMW i3 and 720 minutes for a Tesla versus 5 minutes for an ICE vehicle), and EVs’ already limited range is further reduced in cold and hot climates? Perhaps they are less expensive?

According to edmunds.com, the average transaction price for an electric vehicle in 2024 was $53,048 or more than $17,000 higher than what an average gas-powered car would cost. While it is true that the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better proposal included thousands of dollars in tax credits to qualifying cars, those cars needed to be built in in the U.S. by unionized labor, thus making them more expensive, and those subsidies expired earlier this year.

According to a 2022 CNBC article which cited the U.S. Department of Energy, it takes at least 15 years before an EV costs less than a similar gas-only model when you factor in the purchase price, maintenance, financing, repairs, the federal tax break, and fuel costs. Overall, it is about $0.02 less a mile to own an EV as opposed to gasoline only vehicle. However, does that two cents a mile (spread out over the typical ownership of 12-15 years) seem worth it to the driver who has to spend more than $11,000 up front to buy the EV and then worries about finding a charging station, the time it takes to charge his or her car, or whether turning the heat or air conditioning on will result in running out of a battery charge before finding the next charging station? Certainly there is some percentage of drivers who will agree to such a tradeoff to “address” the issue of climate change. Currently, however, that percentage has been shrinking and 2025 polling found that only about 33% of Americans would consider an EV and the percentage that would pay a premium to do so is undoubtedly less. Importantly, polling from October 2025 reveals that only 38% of Americans would spend one dollar a month to mitigate climate change.

The obvious, but seemingly often overlooked fact is that EVs have to be manufactured using electricity and then have to be charged by the electric grid, where nearly two-thirds of the electricity necessary to power the electric grid, that will charge EVs, is created by burning of fossil fuels. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2020, 40% of all electricity generation in the United States was supplied by natural gas, while 20% was supplied by nuclear, 19% by coal, 8.4% by wind, 7.3% by hydropower, 2.3% by solar, 1.4% by biomass, 1% by petroleum, and 0.5% by geothermal. In other words, two-thirds of our electric grid is powered by hydrocarbons.

Despite technical advances and the application of carbon capture storage, none of this is likely to change in the near future. Furthermore, EVs create two times higher greenhouse gas emissions in production, with battery production responsible for 10-70% of greenhouse gas emissions, and cell manufacturing and battery assembly accounting for between 3-80% of the total battery emissions during the production phase.

According to the Global Energy Institute’s review of the IEA’s 2018 World Energy Outlook, worldwide energy demand is expected to grow by about 27%, from 2017 to 2040 and, despite the trillions of dollars that will be spent on “decarbonization,” hydrocarbons are still expected to account for 74% of all energy supply. Why is that? Because reliably meeting “100% of total annual electricity demand, seasonal cycles and unpredictable weather events requires several weeks’ worth of energy storage and/or the installation of much more capacity of solar and wind power than is routinely necessary to meet peak demand.” An analysis published in Energy & Environmental Science found that an all solar/wind grid could keep America’s lights on 99.97 percent of the time using just 12 hours of storage. However, as Mark P. Mills, wrote in City-Journal.org, “[t]hat sounds good until you do the math. On average, that statistical level of reliability means there would be a few hours of zero power every year. But that doesn’t include the unpredictable but inevitable episodes—even as few as every couple of years—of continent-wide blackouts due to extended sunlight/wind droughts.”

Such widespread blackouts occurred in California in August 2021, China in September 2021, and Spain and Portugal in 2025. Each series of blackouts was accompanied by a government ordered rush to bring fossil fuels back to secure the energy supply (natural gas in California, and coal in China). Similarly, Europe has seen blackouts, near blackouts, and energy prices soaring more than 230% when compared to 2020. What caused all of that? Much of Europe shut their coal plants and nuclear over the past few years, leaving much of the continent to rely on renewables. Then, the wind stopped blowing off the North Sea in August 2021 and renewables overloaded an unstable grid in Spain in Portugal in 2025. As Joe Wallace of the Wall Street Journal put it, “[t]he sudden slowdown in wind-driven electricity production off the coast of the U.K. in recent weeks whipsawed through regional energy markets. Gas and coal-fired electricity plants were called in, at extreme costs, to make up the shortfall from wind.” What will happen when the wind stops blowing again? And, what if there are prolonged periods of cloud cover?

As Bjorn Lomborg, President of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution wrote in the Wall Street Journal, on September 30, 2021, “[t]he solar and wind favored by environmentalists generate only 8% [of electricity]. Though renewables are often touted as the cheapest energy source, it’s only true when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing. If it’s a still night you need backup power, typically from fossil fuels—which makes electricity costlier because you need to pay for both the solar panel and the gas turbine.” Since we cannot yet control when the sun shines and the wind blows, and since we do not yet have the battery infrastructure to manage the variables in renewables, we have no choice, for now, but to continue to rely on fossil fuels, even if the extent that we rely on them is reduced over time.

In sum, because building EVs expends a significant amount of energy and because, for the foreseeable future, most EVs will be powered by batteries that need to be charged regularly using electricity that is reliably generated by the burning of fossil fuels, EVs are not the easy answer to the problem of atmospheric carbon as all too many people assume.

Because of these, it is clear that the complete changeover from ICE vehicles to EVs within the various time frames demanded/proposed has not and will not happen.

Indeed, notwithstanding the untold billions of dollars that have been spent to date on the EV charging infrastructure, consumers remain dissatisfied with the inconvenience of battery charging when relying on them for their primary mode of transportation and charging costs, a 2025 AAA study revealed that only 16% of customers are likely or very likely to consider a battery electric vehicle as their next purchase and As Robert Bryce noted in his recent piece, Ford’s $35.1 Billion EV Fiasco, Felony stupid, 57% of EV owners earn more than $100,000 annually, 75% are male, and 87% are white, and according to a University California, Berkeley study, most of those potential customers are concentrated in “counties with affluent left-leaning cities” like Cambridge, San Francisco, and Seattle “play a disproportionately large role in driving the entire national increase in EV adoption.”

And, despite the overall consumer dissatisfaction with EVs, and the fact that they are mostly toys for wealthy white men living in deep blue, left-leaning communities, almost all legacy automakers promised bright EV futures including some companies that promised to cease the production of all ICE models in the next decade or so. At the same time, California, New Mexico, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maine, Hawaii, Connecticut, New York, Oregon, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and Washington have all adopted bans on the sale of new gasoline or diesel vehicles by 2035.

Yet, of the automakers who pledged to throw out their current ICE-based business models and adopt EV platforms consider whether their customers wanted to drive an EV? Especially without the necessary infrastructure in place, or even a realistic plan for such infrastructure? Did they, or did the States that have adopted ICE engine bans, ever ask the public for their opinion or are they simply going to force EVs onto a public that is currently highly skeptical? Obviously not, as Ford Motor Company just took a write down on their books of $19,500,000,000. In fact, since 2022, Ford has lost over $35.1 billion dollars on EVs.

And, if you thought Ford EV losses were an outlier, think again. With the exception of Tesla and a number of Chinese companies, automakers worldwide continue to lose billions, whether its dollars, or euros. According to Automotive News, automakers lose on, on average, $6,000 for every EV they sell. According to Grok AI, since 2020, legacy automakers have lost between $50-$70 billion dollars: Ford ($19.5 billion), GM ($8-10 billion), Volkswagen ($15-20 billion), Stellantis ($5-7 billion), Hyundai ($4-6 billion), Toyota ($3-5 billion), Honda ($1-2 billion), Nissan ($3-4 billion), and BMW/Mercedes (a combined $4-6 billion). Talk about a train wreck!

Have automakers learned their lesson and do they now understand that consumers, by and large, simply do not want EVs? If only common sense were common. After taking a $19.5 billion dollar write down, is Ford ready to scrap its EVs? Not at all. As Robert Bryce noted, Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, oblivious to his failed policy and investor losses stated that “Instead of plowing billions into the future knowing these large EVs will never make money, we are pivoting,” that “[w]e now know enough about the US market where we have a lot more certainty in this second inning” of reduced-emissions powertrains, and that “[w]e’ve got to land the plane.” Robert Bryce’s price retort said it all: “Land the plane? Dude! Your entire EV strategy, the strategy you were in charge of, just crashed and burst into flames, and the bill for the damage is, checks notes…$35.1 billion! And yet, you say you have ‘got to land the plane.’”

Once again, Ford’s stubborn unwillingness to acknowledge reality is not an outlier. Porsche, a company once greatly admired, is, like Ford, unwilling to consider the possibility that it’s all EV business plan has been an unmitigated disaster. As Tuco’s Child recently put it in a November 22, 2025 Substack piece, Going Down With The Ship: Porsche Won’t Give Up on EVs, Porsche, “still adhering to delirious EV mandates and Teutonic Green Fantasies” has lost billions of dollars and priced its EV models as if consumers were demanding them and if those prices had been “generated by an AI trained on Sotheby’s auction results.”

In conclusion, it is clear that despite the billions of taxpayer dollars wasted, the widespread propaganda of how cool EVs are, how great they are for the environment, and all of the state and federal laws, subsidies and automaker marketing pushing consumer to buy EVs, the fact remains that consumers never bought into EVs and why should we be surprised? After all, EVs still do not come without significant downsides such as serious inconvenience to consumers include limited range, battery charging time, and increased costs, not to mention the adverse environmental impacts caused by mining and production, and toxic tire dust, and the technical hurdles caused by the limited supply of necessary minerals.

From the consumer’s perspective, from a logical perspective, from an economic perspective, and an environmental perspective, it is clear that it is past time for the States that have EV mandates or equivalent laws on their books to follow the Federal Government and finally repeal those mandates and for those car makers that still don’t understand their customers, it is well past time to give up the pipe dream of EVs. To our elected officials and those automaker corporate officers and board members, are any of you listening?