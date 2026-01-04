Tuco's Child Newsletter

Tuco's Child Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
6d

Thanks for posting, TC!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nigel Southway's avatar
Nigel Southway
6dEdited

Look… what I cannot stand is my government telling me what to drive especially when it effects my lifestyle.

And… . I also don’ t need some green religious fanatic twat pushing me into an EV when its clear its not ready for all of us.

Here is a more full list of trade-offs in no priority order

1. Electric drivetrains convert far more of their input energy into motion. Combustion engines lose most of it as heat.

2. Regenerative braking recovers energy that ICE vehicles throw away, especially in stop-start traffic.

3. Energy cost per mile is typically lower for EVs, even on today’ s mixed electricity grids.?????

4. Fewer moving parts means less routine maintenance.????????????????????????

5. Oil changes disappear entirely.

6. EVs need batteries.. the dirtiest environmental process on the planet

7. Raw materials for EVs are in short supply and not in my backyard like for ICE

8. The supply chain incl refining is 500% more complex for EVs than ICE

9 The cost of owning an EV is understated as taxation is not fully levied yet

10 battery technology is far more wasteful on energy than ICE

11. Saying EVs are good for the climate is a huge joke… . Just moves the problem into the plug and into the supply chain.

12 my personal efficiency will drop waiting for a recharge

13. My Insurance will be higher due to the technological and safety risks for Evs.

15. The technology cannot replace commercial and industrial applications provided by ICE

16 The cost of road maintenance will increase

17 It has a place in hi density cities such as Shanghai but not long commute areas of North America.

18 The operating cost free ride will end when governments add the road and infrastructure support costs to electricity currently absorbed in gasoline taxes…

19. Hybrids do have a place…

20. … .. and… ...

For all us uneducated denier trolls to add too … .

__

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Tuco's Child and others
98 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tucos's Child · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture