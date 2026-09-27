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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
5d

Hmmm… deciding to go all electric, while customers were saying no, and one woke advertising debacle after another and what do you get? A once great car company in shambles. Kinda like Cracker Barrel, Bud Light, and the other car companies that followed an agenda, not their customers.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
5d

EV's, what could possibly go wrong?

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