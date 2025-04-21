Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14
1

deMS-13 by Dilley Meme Team

Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
Apr 21, 2025
14
1
Share
Transcript

Dear Readers, not energy or environment related, but worth a laugh.

Sometimes I lose subscribers with these types of posts, andf I hate to see them go…..but it is worth it in some ways. Long and Strong, stay the course.

Discussion about this video

Tuco's Child Newsletter
Tuco's Child Newsletter
Authors
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child