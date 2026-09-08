Above: good old fashioned inline-4 ICE engine. Newer gen engines approach 40 % thermodynamic efficiency.

Tucos’s Child Preface

Dear Readers, Groundhog day is here again. Over recent years we have covered a variety of Automotive Armageddons and EV double-down debacles, driven by politics, your tax dollars, marketing and bad science. One such article is found below:

We have also illuminated one car manufacturer that resisted the EV push and has thus emerged on top, in this article:

Here and now, we can save you from a WSJ subscription, and present below a version of the WSJ article “Carmakers Have a New Idea to Boost EV Range: Add a Gas Engine.”, from the legendary Substack Coffee and Covid. What follows is not a spoof.

Carmakers Have a New Idea to Boost EV Range: Add a Gas Engine

This year, we’ve invested a substantial amount of thought and discussion into artificial intelligence, but there is another radical technology story quietly reaching a boiling point. Let’s begin with a Babylon Bee-style headline, also from the Journal, announcing carmakers’ brilliant new innovation in electric cars: putting the gas engines back. Yesterday (09-06-26), the WSJ reported, “Carmakers Have a New Idea to Boost EV Range: Add a Gas Engine.”

Somehow, Tesla —a company with no revenue and no market share— was able to build a nationwide network of charging stations that solved drivers’ thorniest EV problem: range anxiety. But the traditional carmakers who already owned the auto market relied on a $7.5 billion Biden grant to build out their networks— hoping to use ‘free’ taxpayer money.

Shockingly, even with Tesla’s example to follow, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg couldn’t pull it off and built only about 68 chargers in total, at around $110 million per charger. That was a problem. Automakers experienced what the Journal euphemistically called a “painful retrenchment,” leaving “billions of dollars in stranded investments as customers failed to make the switch at levels once projected.”

Worse, the new Administration stopped pushing everyone toward electric cars. “EV sales remain depressed,” the article explained, “since the Trump administration removed a $7,500 incentive last year and rolled back regulations driving a more electric market.”

So, desperate automakers, lacking a necessary way to power customers’ batteries, had a flash of inspiration —eureka! What if they put the charging station right in the car? They are calling them Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREV). EREVs are not hybrids (which everyone hates). Hybrids combine two propulsion systems in the same vehicle, doubling the number of things that will probably break as soon as the warranty expires.

EREVs will still be all-electric vehicles, but with a gas generator —not a motor— added to charge the battery when it runs low. Do not call it a hybrid. It is an electric vehicle with a battery, a gas tank, an exhaust system, and a 250hp V6 gasoline engine. Please try to keep up. Admittedly, the distinction is not completely obvious. The point is, carmakers have solved the electric-vehicle range problem with a daring new technology called fossil fuel.

“Now we’re throwing in another layer of complexity and oddity,” grumbled Ivan Drury, director of insights at the car-shopping website Edmunds. He wasn’t wrong.

In short, the brilliant new plan involves making all-electric cars where the drivers still have to stop for gas and don’t save any polar bears. What could go wrong? And they have to start over with another brand-new design.

There are many morals to this story. First, whenever you see a distortion in the market —like electric cars without a charging network— look for the withered, interfering hand of government. Second, relying on the government to support your business is probably on the reckless side. So.

After ten years of announcing the death of the gasoline engine, carmakers have invited it back to rescue their electric vehicles. Irony.