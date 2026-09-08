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Nigel Southway's avatar
Nigel Southway
Sep 8

When are we going to stop all this nonsense...

we take an inefficient battery technology and back it up with a fossil fuel engine.. not to be confused with hybrids that may add value back into the system.

Or

We use W&S and then add fossil fuel back up systems to provide capacity 24/7

I got a better idea .. stick with fossil fuels for everything.

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Derek's avatar
Derek
Sep 8

I drive a boring 2023 Skoda octavia with a 1.5 litre petrol engine. quick, quiet, comfortable and cheap to buy and insure. It also did 64mpg on a 630 mile run from southeast Kent to inverness. 3 adults, all their luggage, cruise control at 75mph and no refuelling required. I’m not sure that the additional expense and complexity of range extender systems are going to give much better results than that. I’m willing to be proved wrong.

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