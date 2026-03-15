Above: the vast Midway-Sunset oil field is the largest in California and the third largest in the United States. This oil field has produced over 3 billion barrels of oil and retains more than 500 million barrels in reserve.

Preface

Dear Readers, we recently published an article “California’s Massive Crude Oil Reserves” linked below:

That article described how California’s “black gold” remains untapped while refineries process imported oil, mostly from the Middle East and South America. In the following article, we explore how California’s oil reserves may exceed Texas proven oil reserves.

California Oil Reserves May Exceed Texas Oil Reserves

Above: massive oil deposits could make California a world-class oil producer. Unfortunately, Gavin Newsom’s misguided Net-zero Policies have demolished California’s energy production potential.

Stranger than Fiction: California Has More Oil Reserves than Texas

Yes dear, California could be energy independent and possibly a net exporter of energy. The trouble is, California “green” regulations dating back to the late ‘80s have stymied oil production and development in California. To Put it in Crude Terms: due to anti-oil and gas industry policies, California oil consumption now comprises almost 65 % of imported foreign oil.

California is also rapidly losing refinery capacity, and oil companies are leaving the state, including:

Chevron, relocating from San Ramon, California, to Houston, Texas.

Chevron is now considering closing the Richmond refinery.

Phillips 66 ceased operations at its Los Angeles-area refinery in 2025.

Valero shut down its Benicia refinery in 2025.

GAF Energy last year closed its San Jose headquarters and will relocate to Texas.

Some details about this debacle were covered in this article:

The “Real” California Oil Reserves Numbers?

Taking into account offshore and onshore reserves, a 2014 study by petroleum geologist Tim Considine for the California Policy Center estimated California’s total crude oil reserves at 30 billion barrels. This figure is corroborated by a 2025 report issued by Californians for Energy and Science, an industry group promoting oil and gas development in the state. One thing is certain, California has abundant reserves of crude oil, but the data and information is not widely disseminated and remains as the intellectual property of the oil majors and drillers. To quote one expert:

California’s known crude oil reserves range in estimation because oil companies tend to only report on reserves that they are confident they may receive a permit to drill for and recover. This reluctance to report all findings, let alone pursue all possible leads, is a testament to how the unwelcoming business environment of California affects what should be one of the most productive oil industries not only in the country, but in the entire world. As of 2024, California is estimated to have 1.716 billion barrels of proven reserves, accounting for 3.1% of the country’s total. However, due to the lack of incentive to explore all potential leads, other estimates place the potential reserves far higher, upwards of 30 billion barrels, as reported by Californians for Energy and Science. Source.

Cali Crude vs. Texas Tea

A tale of two contrasting states:

California possibly has up to 30 million barrels of oil reserves, but is oil business unfriendly. The “true California reserves” data is estimated from industry experts and remains the intellectual property and/or knowledge closely held by oil companies that have explored and extracted in California.

Texas is business and oil industry friendly and has about 20 billion barrels of oil reserves. Per data compiled from the Texas government and industry, Texas has far more “proven” crude oil reserves than any other U.S. state.

Above: as of 2023 there were over 20.1 billion barrels of crude oil reserves in Texas, the largest sources being the Eagle Ford and Permian basin. Offshore reserves amount to approximately 4.7 billion barrels. From statistica.

More Texas Tea discovered, hot off the press: a 2026 geological survey confirmed that the Permian Basin contains an additional 1.6 billion barrels of technically recoverable oil, along with 28.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Above: Jett Rink greeting his people in the iconic film Giant.

Leslie Benedict: Money isn’t everything, Jett. Jett Rink: Not when you’ve got it.

Conclusions

California has perhaps up to 30 billion barrels of oil in reserve according to industry experts. These massive oil deposits could make California a world-class oil producer and energy independent. Unfortunately, misguided Net-zero Policies have hamstrung California’s energy production.

Texas has about 20 billion or so barrels of oil in reserve with new discoveries made quite often. Texas is a strong fiscally responsible low-debt state, while California is in deep debt despite the highest taxes in the USA. California is also first nationwide in unemployment, with oil industry workers now among those without jobs.

Recently, but before the Iran war, $8.00/gallon of gas has been seen in some parts of Northern California.

Above: California dreaming.