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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
2d

I cannot read this story without two emotions, first, sadness that Californian politics are so absurd that they are actively harming their population and second, contempt for the people of California who continue to elect those idiots in the first place. Under the heading, elections have consequences, they reap those $8.00/gallon gas prices and can look forward to them rising much further, even when the Iran conflict ends

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2d

California refineries produce ALL the in-State transportation fuels demanded on the California “Energy Island” that is isolated from the other 49 States by the Sierra Mountains that have no pipeline over those majestic mountains.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is tightening up the regulations on emissions that may drive the remaining 7 refineries in the State to EXIT to more business-friendly States.

The 4th largest economy in the world NEEDS new refineries to process crude oil, to be built IN CALIFORNIA.

With California being the 4th largest economy in the world with huge demands for transportation fuels made by those refineries for the States’ 9 international airports, 41 military airports, and 3 of the busiest ports in America, CARB is solidifying California as a national security risk for the entire country!

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