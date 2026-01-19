Tuco's Child Newsletter

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
15h

For those interested in the background article regarding German Chancellor Merz's January 15, 2026 speech, I just published the following on CGNP's GreenNUKE Substack.

German Nuclear Power Phase Out a "Huge Mistake"- Chancellor Merz

An important under-reported speech

Gene Nelson, Ph.D. January 19, 2026

https://greennuke.substack.com/p/german-nuclear-power-phase-out-a

Dave Slough
1d

I still remember the Germans snickering as President Trump berated them about their energy policies in Trump 1.0

I love Karma when it bites you in the ass

