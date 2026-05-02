Tuco's Child Newsletter

Tuco's Child Newsletter

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Steve Crass's avatar
Steve Crass
2d

Good analysis, only thing I'd add would be that it's highly possible that the real goal is depopulation. Factoring that into the equation one may come to the conclusion that this is just one "intended consequence" of these terrible policy directives.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2d

So many things are either kept completely out of the news, or lied about, or twisted, that nothing surprises anymore. I am sure the uppeties all have a generator at hand.

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