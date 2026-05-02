Preface and Paradox: Chasing Windmills in Germany and Spain

The negative health consequences of Europe’s Ill-fated Net-zero Carbon Quest have increasingly come to light, with much focus on the increased mortality and respiratory illnesses amongst German citizens. These health phenomena are a result of the increased air pollution from burning dirty carbon based fuels such as lignite and wood pellets to generate electricity and to stay warm.

The large increase in dirty carbon fuel combustion is due to the German Energy Transition which includes shutting down clean and safe nuclear power plants. We recently described this cold clime Northern Europe health crisis in the article below:

The Net-Zero Mortality Paradox: wherever the region is on the Earth, the media and politicians have promoted the human-made climate agenda for many years now. It has been espoused that bad weather from human-made climate change such as floods, cold, and extreme heat have increased deaths amongst the weak, infirm, and the impoverished.

Paradoxically, the “renewables” solutions for human-made climate change such as intermittent electricity from wind turbines and solar panels also results in increased mortality amongst the weak, infirm, and the impoverished.

In the article below, we will show that warmer Mediterranean climes are not immune from the health and safety issues resulting from the Net-Zero climate change crusade. It has been found that replacing reliable nuclear and fossil fuels with intermittent and expensive wind and solar has a negative impact in the warmer Mediterranean areas due to heat related deaths and the loss of power used to operate life sustaining equipment.

Spain chasing windmills (again).

Net-zero Death Sentence for the Elderly: The Spanish-Iberian Grid Failure

A friend in Spain and I recently had a WhatsApp conversation about Spain’s massive buildout of “renewable” electricity contraptions, such as wind turbines, which now contribute an inordinate amount of electricity to the greater Iberian Peninsula.

My Spanish friend sadly shared that there were significantly more deaths than publicly reported due to the wind dependent grid failure in April 2025. The Spaniard also suggested that political and monetary powers were in play, as evidenced by the Spanish government consistently downplaying the catastrophic grid failure and instability as a temporary one-off event.

The Truth is Out There and Terror Too: anecdotally, amongst the Spanish locals (yep, real people), it was widely noted that many of the grid failure deaths were due to heart attacks and heat stroke, some resulting from a terrifying combination of fear and anxiety from being stuck in an stiflingly hot elevator for countless hours during the outage. Other cases of grid failure mortality included the debilitated and infirm imprisoned in their hot and stifling apartments with no way out, and non-functional life sustaining medical equipment.

Despite the macabre nature of this subject, we thought it would be important to illuminate and further discuss the human life and health costs resulting from Europe’s Ill-fated Net-zero Carbon Quest.

Analysis of the Increased Mortality Due to the Spanish Grid Failure by Gene Nelson

Nuclear physicist Dr. Gene Nelson of GreenNuke has written extensively on nuclear power and the Spanish grid failure, per the article below:

Gene and I were recently directed to an article reporting on the increased mortality observed amongst the elderly due to the 2025 Spanish Renewable Grid Failure, as linked below with a short intro:

Exploring all-cause mortality surveillance during the Iberian Peninsula power outage, Spain, 28 April 2025 An unprecedented general power outage affected the Iberian Peninsula from 12:33 p.m. Central European Time on Monday 28 April 2025 and lasted for ca 10 hours. It mainly affected mainland Spain, mainland Portugal, and Andorra, as well as, to a lesser extent, parts of southern France. More than 50 million people were affected as a result. The outage caused the discontinuation or severe disruption of communications, transport and other essential services. After a gradual recovery process that began in the afternoon, electricity was restored completely in the early hours of 29 April [1,2]. The aim of this study is to examine whether all-cause mortality increased in the days including and following the power outage.

Instead of reading the entire article, and for our readers convenience, we present data and a brief analysis below.

Data adapted by Gene Nelson highlighting increased mortality amongst older people due to the grid failure.

From Dr. Nelson: I believe there is a significant signal contained in the Table showing Elderly (Age > 65) 3-day cumulative mortality. It is the sum of 94+32 = 126. I would expect the elderly population to be less-resilient than the population younger than 65 to the stressors that resulted from this large-scale societal disruption. The excess 3-day cumulative mortality of 126 for people greater than 65 years of age is far greater than the 10 deaths attributed to the blackout in Spain.

Conclusions

The media, politicians, and some academics have promoted the notion of human-made climate change for many years now. It has been espoused that bad weather, such as floods, extreme cold, and extreme heat are a result, and have led to to increased deaths amongst the weak, infirm, and the impoverished.

Paradoxically, the supposed “renewables” solutions for human-made climate change such as intermittent wind and solar power will also result in increased mortality amongst the elderly and infirm due to grid instability and failure.

We suggest that a stable power grid and infrastructure comprising reliable and clean energy sources such as natural gas and nuclear power would be a better choice(s) to maintain good human health and reduce risks.