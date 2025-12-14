Above: Greek Theater in Taormina, Sicily.

Flying to Sicily

I recently took a One Percenter-style trip from the West Coast to Sicily in a Boeing 777, a gloriously inefficient fossil fueled contraption which unabashedly generates copious quantities of heat, CO₂ and water.

It always amazes me how big jetliners stay afloat. A relatively crude contraption in simple terms, a jetliner is friction generating winged aluminum tube propelled by jet engines running at maybe 30% thermodynamic efficiency. Weighting up to 775,000 lbs in the case of a loaded Boeing 777 at take-off, to stay aloft, the plane contends with 4 forces acting upon it, per below:

Above: thirsty jet engines fight drag and gravity and propel you to adventure.

The Jet Fuel Consumed for Italy Fun and Culture

For a 11-14 hours non-stop flight from SFO to Rome (FCO), you are looking at the following 777 fossil fuel carnage:

San Francisco to Rome is approximately 6264.3 air miles.

A 777, depending on the version gets between 0.2 and 0.3 MPG at the aircraft level.

The jet fuel consumed for the 777 for that flight is roughly 20,880 gallons !

The miles per gallon per passenger (seat miles) is about 70 MPG depending on load and route.

In case you are further intrigued, a fuel consumption table for many commercial aircraft can be found here.

Ciao Bella! - Sicilian Oil Reserves and Refineries-

Above: The ISAB refinery in Sicily generates 20 % of Italy’s refined oil products

Powering Italia. It’s not all cappuccinos and quaint villages, you still need plenty of fuel to run Italy ! In fact, 80 % of Italian energy needs are fulfilled from oil and gas. “Renewables” are a tiny fraction as expected, and may find utility on a remote farm.

It was also drawn to my attention that Italy and Sicily possess significant oil reserves, and Sicily in particular has a large oil refining capacity that supplies mainland Italia and others. For example, the ISAB plant in Sicily refines 320,000 barrels per day of crude, accounting for a fifth (20 %) of Italy's refining capacity, and directly employs about 1,000 people in an economically depressed area in the country's southernmost region.

The Glorious Targa Florio Road Race in Sicily

Above: The first Targa Florio in 1906 was a groundbreaking event, since it was the first form of open road automobile endurance racing ever held in Italy.

During my trip, I didn't fret about the fossil fuel consumption too much, because I was on an “all natural” walking tour in the Sicilian countryside, and covered 85 miles over a 2-week period, walking from village to village, as fueled by awesome Italian food. Along the way, at major intersections, I looked longingly at the Targa Florio signs, wondering how fun it would be to drive a vintage car along this famous route.

Above: vintage Alfa on the Targa Florio in Sicily.

Above: vintage Ferrari on the Targa Florio in Sicily.

Walking Sicily and SNL Sprockets on the Trail

Above: view of Mt. Etna.

The Sicilian countryside is beautiful, the people are friendly, and the Mt. Etna reds are exceptional. On these walks, from town to town, one occasionally meets other walkers, mostly from the U.K. or Germany.

On the trail, I had the opportunity to chat with a German couple: a ruddy perspiring Dieter who was accompanied by a Stern Tall Frau with short cropped bleach blond hair. As is the style, Dieter and Frau were wearing brightly colored synthetic fabric hiking outfits, trick hiking boots, and day packs made from polyester and nylon. I note that most hiking technical gear is produced by fossil fuels, so green cred is really not part of that equation.

Despite the Sicilian sun, the couple were not wearing hats, and were badly sunburned. In my travels, I have seen many Germans that don't use sunblock or hats - they apparently go for the Lobster Look, and post-vacation bragging rights, as there are few sunny days in Germany and the weather is generally depressing.

Above: lobster 🦞 time for Dieter.

In truth, I was interested in the Green Couple’s thoughts on Germany’s Energiewende, or energy transition fiasco, so I cast out some subtle yet irresistable baited questions ;-). In response, my new acquaintances staunchly defended Germany’s Energiewende, most notably in support of the closing of Germany's nuclear power plants. They also expressed fear of the Orange Man, and what Putin was going to do next in Ukraine.

To calm my fellow walkers and smooth out the conversation I assured them that the USA taxpayers would continue to fund NATO and the Ukraine war, and that the printing presses were running 24 x 7. That seemed to calm them.

Above: German activist declaring victory over nuclear power 2023, Germany’s Energiewende.

As our stilted conversation became tiresome for me (I was supposed to be on vacation) I bid them Ciao Ciao, all the while smugly swathed in my comfortable, breathable and odor free merino hiking outfit (derived from organic sheep wool).

Michael Corleone goes back to Sicily (classic scene from The Godfather)

